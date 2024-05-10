Second-highest TSMC sales figure ever shows AI and chip demand is still rising

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

This morning, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported its latest monthly revenues figure report, for April 2024.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The figures showed that the company brought in NT$236 billion (roughly $7.3 billion in USD) last month.

In November 2023, the company reported that sales had risen almost 35% in October 2023 to reach a newly record monthly high of NT$243.20 billion (US$7.517 billion) in consolidated monthly sales.

That record now has a close contender. April’s revenue numbers miss TSMC’s November zenith by just $7.18 billion.

However, it also represented a near 60% rise in revenue year-on-year (59.6% higher than April 2023 revenue) and 21% increase month-on-month, which far outpaces November’s 2023’s increase of 15.7% year-on-year and 34.8% month-on-month.

In fact, today’s may be the highest yearly increase in monthly revenue figures the company has ever seen.

TSMC’s jaw-dropping revenue numbers this morning prove that the demand for AI-adjacent stocks, and the chips that generative AI requires, is showing no sign of slowing down.

As TSMC CEO Dr. C. C. Wei himself said recently at the North America Technology Symposium:

We are entering an AI-empowered world, where artificial intelligence not only runs in data centers, but PCs, mobile devices, automobiles, and even the Internet of Things. At TSMC, we are offering our customers the most comprehensive set of technologies to realize their visions for AI, from the world’s most advanced silicon, to the broadest portfolio of advanced packaging and 3D IC platforms, to specialty technologies that integrate the digital world with the real world.”