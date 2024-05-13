Geoffrey Morphy’s $27M lawsuit leads to Bitfarms ouster

In a dramatic turn of events, Bitfarms has terminated Morphy as CEO and president of the mining firm following the filing of a lawsuit against the company.

Morphy’s filed a lawsuit against Bitfarms seeking a staggering $27 million in damages, prompting Bitfarms to terminate his role despite prior announcement of plans to have him remain in the company.

In the meantime, Nicolas Bonta, the co-founder and chair, has stepped in as interim president and CEO.

Morphy sued Bitfarms for damages

The legal battle commenced on May 10 when Morphy filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of Ontario, Canada, citing allegations of breach of contract, wrongful dismissal, and claims for aggravated and punitive damages.

Bitfarms swiftly responded to the lawsuit, asserting its belief that the claims are baseless and without merit. The company has vowed to vigorously defend itself against the allegations brought forth by its former CEO.

Morphy’s departure marks a significant development for Bitfarms, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

Having been with the company since 2020, Morphy’s leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping Bitfarms’ operations and strategic direction.

However, with the lawsuit casting a shadow over his tenure, the board of directors deemed it necessary to take immediate action to mitigate any potential impact on the company’s reputation and operations.

Bitfarms’ leadership change

In the wake of Morphy’s departure, Bitfarms has wasted no time in appointing Nicolas Bonta as the interim President and CEO.

Bonta, who is also a Co-Founder of the company and serves as the Chairman, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. Under his leadership, Bitfarms aims to navigate through the turbulent waters brought about by the legal dispute and maintain its position as a leading player in the cryptocurrency mining sector.

However, Bonta currently holds the CEO position temporarily, and the company has announced plans to proceed with its previously outlined strategy of seeking a replacement for Morphy.

A new CEO is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks, signalling Bitfarms’ determination to swiftly restore stability and continuity to its leadership team.

Despite the upheaval in its executive ranks, the Bitcoin mining compnay continues to focus on enhancing its mining capabilities and expanding its presence in key markets. With 11 Bitcoin mining facilities spread across the United States, Canada, Paraguay, and Argentina, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for cryptocurrency mining services.

In April, Bitfarms revealed plans to invest approximately $240 million to upgrade its mining equipment, a move aimed at boosting its hash rate capacity to 21 exahashes per second.

The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to its long-term goals and objectives.

