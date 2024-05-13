Intel shares rise as company names new senior vice president

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Intel Corporation’s stock experienced a notable surge, climbing over 4% in Monday’s trading session in the United States.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This increase followed the announcement that Kevin O’Buckley has been appointed as the new senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Foundry Services division.

Strategic appointment amid leadership shift

Copy link to section

O’Buckley will be stepping into a pivotal role, joining Intel’s top leadership team and reporting directly to CEO Patrick Gelsinger.

He takes over from Stuart Pann, who is retiring after a commendable 35-year tenure with the company.

Gelsinger said,

Copy link to section

“As we continue building the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, Kevin will play a critical role in helping customers achieve their goals by leveraging Intel Foundry’s unique ability to deliver process and packaging technology through a resilient and sustainable supply chain.”

Market reaction to new appointment

Copy link to section

Following the announcement, Intel’s shares increased by 4.25%, reaching $31.12 each by 11:17 AM ET.

This positive market reaction reflects investor optimism about Intel’s strategic direction under new leadership, particularly as the company focuses on expanding its capabilities in the AI-driven foundry sector.

0 Shares Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

More