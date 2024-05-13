Van Eck cuts stake in Lemonade stock: should you too?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Van Eck Associates Corp just announced to have trimmed its stake in Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND). Shares of the insurance firm are still up more than 15% at writing.

Van Eck sold $244,000 worth of $LMND

The investment management company lowered its exposure to $LMND by over 28% in the fourth quarter.

It sold a total of 6,053 shares of Lemonade for about $244,000 – but still holds some 15,000 shares of the NYSE listed firm.

The news arrives a couple weeks after Lemonade reported its financial results for the first quarter that topped Street estimates. $LMND also said it will break even on a cash flow basis by the end of 2024.

Lemonade shares are down over 10% for the year at writing.

Should you buy Lemonade stock today?

Strength in Lemonade’s Q1 earnings report was primarily related to favourable PYD (prior year development), as per analysts at Jefferies.

They continue to rate $LMND at “underperform” since that benefit is unlikely to be recurring. Their $16 price objective suggests about a 10% downside from here.

Jefferies remains bearish on Lemonade stock as its experts forecast weather-related losses moving forward. They are reluctant in changing their stance on the insurance firm until there’s more evidence that it’s moving towards sustainable profitability.

Note that the New York based firm does not pay a dividend at writing. So, it’s not attractive to own as means of passive income either.

