Tesla halts production of Model 2 to focus on Robotaxi, reports say
Tesla Inc., under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, has reportedly canceled the nearly completed production of its anticipated low-cost electric vehicle (EV), the Model 2, according to a report by The Information released on Monday.
Tesla’s engineering challenges and strategic pivotCopy link to section
Sources close to the development team revealed that Tesla’s engineers were confident in resolving the issues that had arisen during the vehicle’s development.
However, Musk made a strategic decision to suspend the Model 2’s production indefinitely. He redirected the engineering team’s efforts towards enhancing the company’s autonomous vehicle project, specifically the self-driving Robotaxi.
Musk’s response to cancellation claimsCopy link to section
Despite these reports, Elon Musk has indirectly refuted claims that the Model 2’s production has been permanently canceled.
This ambiguity leaves room for speculation about the future of Tesla’s product line and its strategic priorities, particularly in advancing its autonomous driving technology.
The shift in focus from the Model 2 to the Robotaxi project suggests a significant realignment of Tesla’s future plans, emphasizing the importance Musk places on self-driving technology in the company’s evolution.
