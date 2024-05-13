Tesla halts production of Model 2 to focus on Robotaxi, reports say

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Tesla Inc., under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, has reportedly canceled the nearly completed production of its anticipated low-cost electric vehicle (EV), the Model 2, according to a report by The Information released on Monday.

This decision comes as a surprise as the vehicle was nearing the end of its development phase.

Tesla’s engineering challenges and strategic pivot

Sources close to the development team revealed that Tesla’s engineers were confident in resolving the issues that had arisen during the vehicle’s development.

However, Musk made a strategic decision to suspend the Model 2’s production indefinitely. He redirected the engineering team’s efforts towards enhancing the company’s autonomous vehicle project, specifically the self-driving Robotaxi.

Musk’s response to cancellation claims

Despite these reports, Elon Musk has indirectly refuted claims that the Model 2’s production has been permanently canceled.

This ambiguity leaves room for speculation about the future of Tesla’s product line and its strategic priorities, particularly in advancing its autonomous driving technology.

The shift in focus from the Model 2 to the Robotaxi project suggests a significant realignment of Tesla’s future plans, emphasizing the importance Musk places on self-driving technology in the company’s evolution.

