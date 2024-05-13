UK PM Rishi Sunak warns of nuclear war in pre-election speech

In a crucial pre-election speech delivered in London, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a stark comparison, suggesting the world is at its closest to nuclear war since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

This comment comes as part of Sunak’s effort to underscore his leadership on national security, especially following significant losses in the recent local and regional elections where his Conservative Party fell behind Labour.

Conservatives’ pledge for change and security

Sunak promised transformative changes for the UK, stating that “more will change in the next five years than in the last thirty” should the Conservatives be re-elected.

He positioned the upcoming election as a critical decision point between the past and the future, asserting that a Labour government would make the country “less safe.”

Defense spending at 2.5% of GDP by 2030

Amidst rising tensions with countries like Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China, which Sunak accused of working to “undermine” the UK’s values, he pledged to increase defense spending to 2.5% of the gross domestic product by 2030.

This commitment is intended to draw a sharp contrast with Labour’s defense policies, particularly highlighting criticism of Labour figures like Jeremy Corbyn, who had previously advocated for disbanding the army.

Elphicke’s defection and internal challenges

The speech also addressed the recent defection of MP Natalie Elphicke, who left the Conservative Party criticizing Sunak’s handling of housing issues and immigration policies regarding small boat crossings in the Channel.

This defection has added to the pressure on Sunak, who is already facing calls to tackle alleged lobbying activities associated with Elphicke.

Sunak’s dire nuclear warning

With a tone of urgency, Sunak detailed the geopolitical threats posed by authoritarian regimes, focusing particularly on Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose actions he described as bringing the world dangerously close to nuclear escalation.

This part of his speech aimed to reinforce the seriousness of the threats facing the UK and the need for strong leadership in dealing with them.

