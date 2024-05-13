Walgreens is reportedly contacting potential Boots buyers

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is gaining at writing following a report that it’s contacting buyers who may be interested in taking over Boots.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

What is Boots UK worth?

Copy link to section

The drugstore chain based out of Nottingham, United Kingdom is worth close to $9.0 billion.

Walgreens has already engaged with advisors to hold preliminary talks with the potential buyers, as per sources that talked to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

What the Nasdaq-listed firm plans on doing with proceeds provided that it does indeed secure a deal remains unclear. Lowering the debt on its balance sheet, however, may be a possibility.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance that currently pay a healthy dividend yield of 5.47% are now down more than 30% versus the start of 2024.

Is Walgreens stock worth buying in May?

Copy link to section

Walgreens has been interested in unloading Boots since last year.

In 2023, Legal & General agreed to buy Boots Pension Scheme for about $6.0 billion – a deal that simplified a possible divestiture of the drugstore chain. $WBA had also considered listing the business on the London Stock Exchange.

The news arrives more than a month after the multinational said Boots UK saw a 3.0% annualised growth in sales in its second financial quarter as Invezz reported here.

Note that our market analyst Crispus Nyaga is currently bearish on shares of the Chicago-based company that constantly remains below the 50-week Exponential Moving Average. He did talk of a possible downside to $15 in $WBA in his recent analysis.

1 Shares Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

More