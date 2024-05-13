GameStop stock opened 45% up on Monday: here’s why

on May 13, 2024
  • GameStop stock rallies as "Roaring Kitty" posts for the first time since 2021.
  • Roaring Kitty or Keith Gill is the pioneer of the meme stock frenzy.
  • $GME is now up a whopping 150% versus the start of this year.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) opened about 40% up on Monday after “Roaring Kitty” made a post on “X” for the first time since 2021. 

Why does Roaring Kitty matter for $GME?

That’s significant since Keith Gill who goes by “Roaring Kitty” on X and “DeepF******Value” on Reddit is the one who inspired the short squeeze of 2021. 

He, therefore, is the pioneer of the meme stock frenzy so to speak. 

Gill even faced a class-action lawsuit that alleged he acted as if new to trading but was a licensed professional instead. The ex-marketer at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance testified before Congress as well. 

GameStop stock has now gained about 150% in less than a month – which nonetheless is nothing compared to the short squeeze rally in 2021. 

Is GameStop stock worth buying in May?

$GME is climbing in recent weeks even though it reported a disappointing quarter in late March. 

The video gaming merchandise retail firm saw its sales tank 20% in its fourth financial quarter while 21 cents of per-share earnings came well below Street estimates as well. 

Note that the massive surge in GameStop stock this year is not backed by fundamentals per se. In fact, Michael Pachter – a Wedbush Securities analyst recommends caution since shares of the company based out of Grapevine, Texas could crash to $5.0 in the coming months (read more).

The New York listed firm does not currently pay a dividend either. So, that side of its story is not particularly exciting either. 

