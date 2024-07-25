Lineage’s Nasdaq debut sees 5% rise, raising $4.4 billion amid aggressive growth strategy

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Lineage, the world’s largest temperature-controlled warehouse real estate investment trust (REIT), made a notable debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday. Trading under the ticker symbol “LINE,” the company’s shares surged by up to 5% on the first day.

This promising start reflects investor confidence in Lineage’s robust business model and strategic growth initiatives.

On Wednesday, Lineage priced 57 million shares at $78 each, near the top end of its initial $70 to $82 target range.

This pricing strategy enabled the company to raise $4.4 billion, giving it an implied valuation exceeding $18 billion.

This achievement marks it as the largest public offering since chip designer Arm’s $4.8 billion listing in September of the previous year, and more than twice the size of cruise operator Viking Holdings’ public debut in May.

Lineage’s aggressive acquisition strategy

A significant factor behind Lineage’s impressive growth is its aggressive acquisition strategy. Starting with just one warehouse, the company has made 116 acquisitions to expand its reach.

In the past year alone, Lineage acquired notable companies such as Grupo Fuentes, Burris Logistics, Kennedy Transportation, and Harnes.

The acquisition of Burris Logistics alone added eight new facilities to Lineage’s portfolio.

This expansion strategy has not only increased the company’s capacity but also strengthened its global network.

Lineage now operates over 480 facilities, amounting to approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet of capacity across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

These locations form a comprehensive network of cold-storage facilities, which play a crucial role in reducing supply chain food waste and its associated environmental impact.

Demand for temperature-controlled storage solutions

Food loss is a significant issue at every level of the supply chain, with an estimated $600 billion worth of food wasted during or just after harvest.

This waste contributes to about 11% of global emissions, making it a critical environmental challenge.

Lineage’s extensive network of cold-storage facilities helps mitigate this problem by preserving perishable goods more effectively and efficiently.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo served as the lead underwriters for Lineage’s debut on the Nasdaq.

As Lineage continues to expand its operations and enhance its capabilities, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for temperature-controlled storage solutions.

The increasing focus on reducing food waste and addressing environmental concerns further underscores the importance of Lineage’s role in the industry. The company’s strategic acquisitions, extensive global network, and commitment to sustainability are likely to drive its success in the years to come.