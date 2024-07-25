MaxLinear stock plunges 30% after Q2 earnings miss, Needham downgrades: What investors need to know

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a prominent player in the radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits sector, has experienced a dramatic 30% drop in its stock price following a disappointing Q2 2024 earnings report.

The company’s performance fell significantly short of investor expectations, sparking a major decline in its stock value and prompting a critical downgrade by Needham.

MaxLinear’s disappointing earnings report

MaxLinear’s second-quarter results were underwhelming, with a Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.25, missing estimates by $0.06. Revenue for the quarter dropped to $92 million, falling short of predictions by $8.25 million and marking a staggering 50% decrease compared to the same period last year.

This sharp decline reflects ongoing challenges within the sector.

On a GAAP basis, MaxLinear’s revenue saw a slight sequential decrease of 3%, but a dramatic 50% drop year-over-year.

Despite a modest improvement in GAAP gross margin to 54.6%, the company’s operating expenses consumed nearly all its revenue, leading to a GAAP loss from operations amounting to 44% of net revenue.

Non-GAAP figures offered a slightly better outlook with gross margins at 60.2%, though operating expenses still represented 81% of net revenue, resulting in a non-GAAP loss from operations of 21%.

MaxLinear’s conservative revenue forecast

Looking ahead to Q3 2024, MaxLinear has issued a conservative revenue forecast of $70 million to $90 million, significantly below both the previous year’s figures and Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $112.08 million.

CEO Kishore Seendripu remains optimistic about the company’s strategic focus on wireless, optical interconnect, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi7 products, believing these areas have substantial growth potential.

What analysts say about MaxLinear

Following the earnings report, Needham analysts downgraded MaxLinear’s stock from a ‘Buy’ to a ‘Hold.’

This downgrade is based on a trend of revenue shortfalls over seven consecutive quarters and concerns over competitive pressures from industry giants like Broadcom.

Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton pointed out the lack of clear recovery prospects and potential market share losses due to Broadcom’s long-term agreements.

In contrast, Craig Hallum had earlier upgraded MaxLinear’s stock, reflecting a longer-term optimistic view driven by product and inventory cycle dynamics. Analyst Richard Shannon also raised his price target for the stock from $20 to $38, showcasing belief in MaxLinear’s future despite current challenges.

Investors should be cautious

MaxLinear faces significant market challenges, including fierce competition from Broadcom and potential financial uncertainties related to legal disputes with Silicon Motion.

This competitive landscape, coupled with MaxLinear’s persistent downtrend since early 2022, has raised concerns among investors.

Technical analysis of MaxLinear’s stock reveals that, despite a period of stability since November last year, the recent earnings-induced drop has pushed the stock into a bearish phase.

With the stock breaking below its recent swing low at $16.20, investors should be cautious. The strong bearish momentum suggests that potential buyers should wait for signs of a shift before considering an investment.

For traders looking to capitalize on the downward trend, shorting the stock near $15.80 with a stop loss at $18.56 may be a viable strategy. If bearish momentum continues, the stock could potentially reach previous swing lows around $13.43, providing an opportunity for profit-taking.

Finally, MaxLinear’s significant earnings miss and subsequent stock decline highlight the need for investors to carefully evaluate the company’s financial health and market position.

The combination of disappointing results, strategic adjustments, and analyst opinions suggests a challenging period ahead for the company and its stakeholders.