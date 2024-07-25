PolitiFi tokens to watch: Top 5 Trump-themed cryptos ahead of US elections

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

As the US presidential elections approach, the cryptocurrency market is witnessing a new trend with the emergence of PolitiFi tokens.

These politically themed crypto tokens, especially those associated with Donald Trump, are gaining significant traction.

Let’s explore the top five trending Trump-themed PolitiFi tokens of the day.

Super Trump Coin (STRUMP)

Super Trump Coin (STRUMP) is a meme token portraying Donald Trump as Superman.

With a total circulating supply of 1.8 billion tokens, STRUMP has seen a 39.88% rise in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

Despite a 6.07% price drop in the same period, it is currently trading at $0.01112 and ranks 776 on CoinMarketCap.

From its ATH of $0.03085, STRUMP is down by 64.06%, yet it remains a favorite among Trump crypto enthusiasts due to its rapid returns.

Baby Trump

Baby Trump is a unique token among the Trump-themed tokens, featuring an image of Donald Trump as a baby president on its website.

With a circulating supply of 406 million tokens, it has a market cap of $3.5 million and is trading at $0.008616.

Despite a 9.45% drop in price over the last 24 hours, it has seen a 4.29% rise in trading volume.

At its peak, Baby Trump had a market cap of $11 million. Notably, Baby Trump is the only token built on the BNB Smart Chain, while the others are on the Ethereum network.

Trump (MAGA)

The Trump (MAGA) token, inspired by Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” has made notable waves since its launch about a year ago.

Despite being down 8.80% in the last 24 hours, it is currently trading at $5.65.

The token has experienced a 23.23% increase in market cap over the last day, reaching $248 million.

With an impressive return of 35 million percent since its inception, MAGA has secured a rank of 220 on CoinMarketCap.

MAGA (MAGA)

Another token with the same ticker, MAGA, is trending at number two in the PolitiFi category on CoinMarketCap.

With 390 billion tokens in circulation, this token has seen a surge of 81.39% in trading volume despite a price drop of 11.08% in the last 24 hours.

Currently trading at $0.0001337, it holds the 21st spot on Dexscreener and the 522nd rank on CoinMarketCap.

Launched just two months ago, this token has provided early adopters with a return of 313,373.62% at its all-time high (ATH) of $0.0007354.

MAGA VP (MVP)

MAGA VP (MVP) is a relatively new token, launched four months ago.

Trading at $0.128, it has not yet made it into the top 1000 cryptos on CoinMarketCap, currently sitting at rank 1231.

Despite a 21.79% increase in trading volume in the last 24 hours, its market cap is $5.3 million. Although it is up by 110% from its launch, it is still down by 83.24% from its ATH of $0.7706.

The support from Trump’s fanbase appears to be a significant factor in the success of these tokens. As the elections draw closer, it will be interesting to see how these PolitiFi tokens perform and whether they can maintain their momentum.