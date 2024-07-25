Royal Caribbean Q2 earnings: Cruise operator raises full-year earnings guidance, reinstates dividends

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has raised its full-year earnings guidance following an exceptionally strong second quarter, driven by high demand for its cruises.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The Miami-based company reported net income of $854 million, or $3.11 per share, for the second quarter, compared to $459 million, or $1.70 per share, for the same period last year.

This substantial increase has prompted Royal Caribbean to update its financial outlook for the year.

Stronger pricing boosts Royal Caribbean’s revenues

Copy link to section

Royal Caribbean’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, largely due to stronger pricing and continued strength in onboard revenue.

The company attributed its better-than-expected performance to the robust demand for cruises, which has allowed it to achieve higher pricing power and increased revenue from onboard activities and services.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement:

These results were better than the company’s guidance due to stronger pricing and continued strength in onboard revenue.

The company’s impressive financial results have led to an upward revision of its full-year earnings guidance for the second time this year.

Royal Caribbean now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $11.35 to $11.45, up from the previous range of $10.70 to $10.90 announced in April.

Dividend reinstatement and financial stability

Copy link to section

In addition to raising its earnings guidance, Royal Caribbean has announced the reinstatement of dividends, becoming the first cruise operator to do so since the pandemic.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, allowing stockholders to benefit from the company’s strong financial performance and record demand for travel.

Royal Caribbean had previously halted its 78-cent payout in 2020 as it dealt with the industry-wide shutdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reinstatement of dividends marks a significant milestone in the company’s recovery, as it has reached its financial targets 18 months ahead of schedule.

Exceptional demand drives robust growth

Copy link to section

The exceptional demand for cruises has been a key factor in Royal Caribbean’s robust growth and improved financial outlook.

The company has experienced a surge in bookings and higher onboard spending, which have contributed to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The increased demand for cruises reflects a broader trend in the travel industry, as consumers return to leisure travel with heightened enthusiasm following the pandemic.

This trend has enabled Royal Caribbean to capitalize on its pricing power and generate significant revenue growth.

Copy link to section

Royal Caribbean’s updated earnings guidance and the reinstatement of dividends underscore the company’s strong financial position and its ability to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic.

As the demand for cruises continues to rise, Royal Caribbean is well-positioned to achieve its financial goals and deliver value to its shareholders.

The company’s focus on enhancing the cruise experience, coupled with strategic pricing and revenue management, is expected to drive continued growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

With its solid financial footing and robust demand environment, Royal Caribbean is poised to maintain its leadership position in the cruise industry.

Royal Caribbean’s strong second-quarter performance and updated earnings guidance highlight the company’s resilience and ability to thrive in a challenging environment.

As the cruise industry continues to recover and evolve, Royal Caribbean remains a key player, delivering exceptional experiences to its passengers and value to its shareholders.