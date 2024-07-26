Elon Musk’s X removes popular crypto emojis, leaving community puzzled and concerned

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In a surprising move, Elon Musk’s social media platform X has removed several popular cryptocurrency emojis, sparking confusion and concern within the crypto community.

The sudden change affects multiple digital currencies, including Bitcoin, which has used these emojis to enhance visibility and engagement since 2020.

On July 25, X removed the Bitcoin hashtag emoji along with other crypto-related emojis. These icons had been a staple on the platform for over four years.

Among the removed emojis are those for Cronos (CRO) and BNB.

The timing of this decision coincides with the kickoff of the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, adding to the puzzlement of the crypto community.

The Bitcoin emoji was first introduced by X co-founder Jack Dorsey in February 2020, at a time when Bitcoin was trading around $10,000 according to CoinGecko.

This initiative was part of a broader effort to integrate cryptocurrency symbols into mainstream social media interactions.

Other cryptocurrencies quickly followed suit, creating their own unique emojis to boost visibility and engagement on the platform.

Industry advocates express disappointment

The removal of these emojis has sparked a variety of reactions within the crypto community.

Many industry advocates have expressed sadness and disappointment, speculating on the potential impact this change could have on cryptocurrency prices.

Some believe that the absence of these visual symbols might reduce overall engagement and visibility for cryptocurrencies on X, potentially affecting their market performance.

The timing of the emoji removal is particularly notable as it coincides with the Bitcoin 2024 conference, featuring high-profile speakers including Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Trump’s participation is significant given his recent public endorsement of cryptocurrencies and his self-identification as a pro-crypto candidate.

Before the removal of the cryptocurrency emojis, Musk added a dedicated emoji for the Trump-themed memecoin, MAGA (TRUMP), on July 18.

This emoji featured an image of Trump with his fist raised, symbolizing his defiance and survival after an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

However, this emoji was also removed shortly after its introduction, adding to the series of sudden and unexplained changes on the platform.

What will be the impact on the crypto market?

The removal of the Bitcoin emoji and others raises questions about the potential market implications.

While emojis are primarily visual symbols, they play a role in social media engagement and can influence the perception and discussion around cryptocurrencies.

The absence of these symbols could lead to decreased visibility and engagement, potentially impacting the market sentiment and prices of the affected cryptocurrencies.

Elon Musk’s influence over X and his unpredictable decisions continue to be a topic of discussion within the crypto community. His actions, whether adding or removing features, often have significant repercussions due to his high profile and the platform’s extensive user base.

As the crypto community adjusts to the absence of their beloved emojis, there is speculation about what might come next.

Will X introduce new features to replace the emojis, or is this part of a broader shift in the platform’s approach to cryptocurrency? Only time will tell how these changes will impact the ongoing relationship between social media and digital currencies.