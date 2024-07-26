GALA token rebounds as Gala Gold membership fee jumps to $100

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The GALA token has shown a notable rebound after a significant drop over the past week. The web3 token has risen by 3.21% over the past 24 hours to $0.02333.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This bounce back coincides with Gala Games’ announcement to increase the Gala Gold membership fee to $100 and GalaChain’s security upgrade.

Increasing the Gala Gold membership cost is aimed at preserving the exclusivity of the VIP community, reflecting Gala’s strategy to reward its most dedicated members.

Gala Gold membership fee increase

Copy link to section

Gala Games, known for its robust ecosystem encompassing games, music, and film, has announced an increase in the Gala Gold membership fee from $50 to $100.

This VIP club, originally priced at $10, offers members lifetime access to a range of exclusive benefits. The increase in membership cost is a strategic decision to maintain the exclusivity and quality of the community.

Gala Gold was created to distinguish the most dedicated members from casual users. The membership ensures a curated group of individuals who are deeply committed to the Gala ecosystem.

The club members benefit from exclusive Discord channels for announcements, sneak peeks, discussions, and events.

Gala Gold members also enjoy direct interactions with company leaders and early access to information, often getting insights before they are shared publicly.

The club fosters a close-knit community that significantly influences the direction and improvement of Gala’s offerings.

Moreover, the VIP club members periodically receive free NFTs, which can include in-game items and unique digital assets, enhancing their overall experience.

These drops are based on snapshots of current members, ensuring that only those who have paid the membership fee by the snapshot date benefit from these exclusive items.

Copy link to section

In addition to the Gala Gold Membership fee increment, GalaChain has announced a crucial upgrade to the GalaSwap API, effective from August 1, 2024.

This upgrade standardizes the signature process for API operations, accepting only one specific signature for any given operation.

API users must update their signing code to generate the newly accepted signature, as failing to do so will result in errors such as “S value is too high.”

While the security upgrade comes two months after a security breach resulted in the unauthorised minting and sale of $23 million worth of GALA tokens, it is not a response to any current vulnerabilities. It is just a measure to bolster the security of GalaChain.

Users have been urged to consult the updated GalaSwap API documentation and ensure their systems comply with the new requirements.

Additionally, the support team is available to assist users through the transition, ensuring a smooth and secure update process.

As Gala Game and GalaChain ecosystems continue to evolve, all eyes are on the GALA token, especially as it rebounds.

Notably, the 24-hour trading volume is also on the rise with a 27.61% surge to $61.99M, signalling an increased interest in the token as it bounces back from the weekly fall.