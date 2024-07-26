Obamas endorse Kamala Harris for president in new campaign video

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The endorsement was announced in a 55-second video released by the Harris campaign on Friday.

Kamala Harris gets support from Obamas

Copy link to section

The video features Vice President Harris backstage at an event, heading towards her motorcade. She answers a phone call on speaker, revealing the voices of both Barack and Michelle Obama.

“Aww, hi, you’re both together! Oh, it’s good to hear you both,” Harris says warmly in the video.

Michelle Obama starts the endorsement by saying,

I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.

Barack Obama follows, stating,

We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you, and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

Vice President Harris responds with gratitude, “Thank you for your friendship. We’re going to have some fun with this.”

Why is this endorsement important for Harris?

Copy link to section

The highly anticipated endorsements from the Obamas confirm their full support for Harris, quelling any speculation about their stance.

Harris, now the de facto Democratic presidential nominee, received this endorsement a few days after other leading figures in the Democratic Party publicly supported her following President Joe Biden’s announcement on July 21 that he would not seek reelection.

NBC News reported that Barack Obama has been in regular contact with Harris throughout the week, offering counsel on how to build her campaign operation quickly using the resources from Biden’s previous campaign.

Campaign trail and upcoming convention

Copy link to section

Both Obamas are expected to play active roles in Harris’s campaign, with plans to hit the campaign trail later this summer and fall. Their involvement aims to energize Democratic voters, many of whom are already enthusiastic about Harris’s candidacy.

Additionally, both Barack and Michelle Obama are anticipated to have prominent speaking slots at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

This convention will be the party’s first in-person convention since 2016, marking a significant event in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

What’s the context of Obamas’ endorsement?

Copy link to section

This endorsement from the Obamas is significant for Harris as it not only solidifies her support within the Democratic Party but also leverages the popularity and influence of the Obamas to galvanize voters.

The backing from such high-profile figures in the party is likely to boost her campaign’s visibility and credibility.

Barack Obama’s involvement in providing strategic advice and support highlights the importance of a unified and well-coordinated campaign operation.

The transition from Biden’s campaign infrastructure to Harris’s campaign needs to be seamless to maintain momentum and ensure effective use of resources.

As the campaign progresses, the active participation of the Obamas is expected to play a crucial role in rallying support and driving voter engagement.

Their endorsement, coupled with their anticipated presence on the campaign trail and at the convention, underscores the Democratic Party’s concerted effort to present a strong and united front in the upcoming election.