POPCAT and MEW shine, but the next gem could be Solana’s $JACK

The crypto market’s outperformers this cycle have included cat-themed tokens Popcat (POPCAT) and cat in a dogs world (MEW).

Compared to top altcoins and other market segments, these tokens continue to see impressive gains. But could Blackjack ($JACK), the degenerate gambling feline be the cat-themed meme coin to buy?

POPCAT and MEW lead cat-themed tokens on Solana

POPCAT and MEW are the top two feline meme coins on Solana, currently behind dogwifhat and Bonk.

In terms of their price performances, Popcat ($POPCAT) has jumped more than 20x since March. Meanwhile, while cat in a dogs world ($MEW) is trading over 700% up during the same period.

These gains also mirror top moves for other Solana-based meme coins, with dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk ($BONK) breaking above the $2 billion market cap to rank amongst outperforming cryptocurrencies year-to-date.

However, these gains also mean that those seeking to buy POPCAT, MEW or WIF have likely missed the opportunity they presented at launch. But crypto is a massive market and opportunities abound.

Currently, investors keen to find the next POPCAT or MEW are looking beyond meme coins that are already trading on decentralized exchanges and tier-1 centralized exchanges. As investors eye opportunities in the Solana ecosystem, a large part of the attentio is on Blackjack’s potential as the next gem.

Blackjack ($JACK): When the only way out is all in

Blackjack ($JACK) is a new crypto project that’s poised to change the themed meme coins space with its nine lives.

$JACK takes the growing embrace of gambling finance, or GambleFi, and blends it with the meme culture. The result is an untapped potential where the attention industry and crypto bring opportunity to new Solana meme investors.

Crypto is growing into one of gambling market’s central segments and the overall analysis of the industry is that this is still a massively undervalued space. Forecasts for Bitcoin and crypto, the launch of Ethereum spot ETFs and anticipated arrival of Solana ETFs all add to the excitement.

Blackjack brings into the market a meme coin that will ride all the upside and come for more when things flip negative. That’s because with $JACK, players are “here to play all nine lives.”

In the crypto meme market, Blackjack won’t be chasing mice, but crypto jackpots. $JACK is the token to buy because, as gamblers say, the “only way out is all in.”

When is $JACK launching?

Blackjack will go live on July 31, 2024 via a fair launch. This is the token distribution mechanism that has seen top meme coins launch with great success.

Of the 100 million $JACK supply, 85% will be available to the community and 15% reserved for marketing and liquidity. The fair launch is on Solana’s largest DEX platform Raydium.

Should you invest in Solana’s $JACK?

The focus on merging crypto gambling and meme culture sits well for this project in terms of potential utility. As pure attention-driven tokens fade, $JACK will benefit.

Largely, it will be from the online gambling market that’s projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2025.

Crypto is also a $2.4 trillion market today, but analysts estimate it could hit $7.5 trillion by end of next year. Having some $JACK as part of the exposure could make a huge difference to a portfolio should the new Solana meme coin mirror SOL’s anticipated breakout.

However, before taking that step, the prudent thing to do is to get a grip on what Blackjack is through own due diligence. To learn more about Blackjack ($JACK), join the community or visit their website.