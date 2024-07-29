Deadpool & Wolverine smashes records with $200 million opening weekend

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The latest Marvel blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, has set a new benchmark for R-rated films by grossing over $200 million in its opening weekend.

According to studio estimates, the film earned $205 million domestically and an impressive $438.3 million globally, marking the highest-grossing R-rated film debut in history.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine eclipses previous records set by the earlier Deadpool films.

The original Deadpool made approximately $132 million in its opening weekend in 2016, while Deadpool 2 earned $125 million in 2018.

Even when adjusted for inflation, these figures fall short of the latest installment’s remarkable debut.

Deadpool & Wolverine now stands as the eighth highest-grossing film opening of all time, narrowly missing the top spot held by The Avengers (2012) at $207 million and surpassing “Black Panther” (2018), which opened at $202 million.

Marvel’s financial triumph

With this record-breaking performance, Marvel’s film portfolio has now surpassed $30 billion in collective earnings, as reported by Disney.

This milestone solidifies Marvel’s position as the highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been working to regain its previous momentum after the conclusion of the “Infinity Saga” with Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Despite Endgame still holding the record for the biggest opening weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine has marked a significant achievement in Marvel’s continuing evolution.

According to Box Office Pro data, the enthusiasm for Deadpool & Wolverine has driven a surge in demand for theater showings.

The film currently commands 43% of the showtime market share across the United States. Its broad appeal has captivated both dedicated Marvel fans and general moviegoers, contributing to its extraordinary box office success.

Revival of the summer box office

The summer box office, which had a slow start, has been revitalized by several blockbuster hits. Following “Deadpool & Wolverine,” films such as “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die,” “Inside Out 2,” “A Quiet Place: Day One,” “Despicable Me 4,” and “Twisters” have delivered a series of notable successes, marking one of the strongest summer movie seasons in recent history.

Disney has also announced that “Inside Out 2” has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, earning $1.46 billion globally and surpassing the previous record held by “Frozen 2” (2019).

This achievement has helped to close the domestic box office revenue gap, which had been trailing by over 25% before the summer blockbuster season began.

Despite earlier predictions of a revenue decline for 2024, the strong performance of summer releases has improved the outlook.

Analysts now estimate that the full-year box office will end between $8.2 and $8.7 billion. The success of “Deadpool & Wolverine” and other summer hits has fueled optimism, though year-over-year comparisons will continue to fluctuate.

The success of films like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” both released on July 21, has also contributed to the 2023 domestic box office revenue surpassing $9 billion, the highest level since the pandemic began. While the year still has several months to go, the current trajectory indicates a robust recovery for the film industry.