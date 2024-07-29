Dog Kabosu’s legacy lives on: New Shiba Inu, Neiro, sparks buzz in crypto community

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The meme crypto sector is abuzz with excitement following the introduction of a new Shiba Inu named Neiro, revealed by the family of the beloved Dog Kabosu.

Kabosu, the iconic face of Dogecoin (DOGE), passed away peacefully in May, leaving a significant void in the meme coin community. Now, Neiro—a 10-year-old Shiba Inu whose name translates to “the color of sound”—is stepping into the spotlight, reigniting interest and conversation in the meme crypto space.

In case you didn't know.. the Dogecoin dog's (Kabosu) family has welcomed a new Shiba Inu dog breed into their home, #NEIRO https://t.co/u2HxLpKaso pic.twitter.com/mVldOoipwW — Artem (@alcarypto) July 29, 2024

The announcement of Neiro’s arrival was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), and it has quickly captured the attention of meme coin enthusiasts.

Although Neiro herself does not endorse any new themed cryptocurrencies, her introduction has inspired the launch of three new Neiro-themed meme coins. This has led to a flurry of activity as the crypto community eagerly anticipates whether Neiro and her associated tokens will capture the same attention and success that Kabosu enjoyed.

Neiro joins the Doge family

The ‘mother of Kabosu’ welcomed the new family members with promises of a happy life.

While Neiro doesn’t promote any new themed crypto, meme coin enthusiasts welcomed the news optimistically.

Notably, Kabosumama clarified that she only endorses the @ownthedoge digital asset project “because they own the original Doge photo and IP.”

I see many tokens related to Kabosu and Neiro. To clarify, I do not endorse any crypto project except @ownthedoge $dog because they own the original Doge photo and IP (which I gave to them) and are committed to doing only good everyday, charitable works, and Doge culture. pic.twitter.com/9qsycpdQGV — かぼすママ (@kabosumama) July 28, 2024

Such remarks could likely hurt sentiments around the newly launched Neiro tokens.

However, community excitement appears to outshine the highlighted drawback, as the alts garner substantial attention.

The new Neiro-themed tokens

Two of the three new tokens, two launched on Solana and one on the Ethereum blockchain.

The trio will likely fight for the “True Neiro” tag in the meme world.

Nevertheless, the probability of gaining massive popularity remains low (with the abovementioned hindrances).

Also, the meme token sector remains flooded with multiple dog-themed digital coins. That could eclipse Neiro-themed assets.

The current meme coin landscape

Themed tokens trade in the red as Bitcoin retreats following its latest jump towards $70K.

Coinmarketcap data shows meme cryptocurrencies have declined in the last seven days, with top assets losing up to 15%.

Memecoins outperformed over the past few months as they led the latest rallies.

However, dynamic changes, with some investors focusing on utility and not hype, saw the sector struggling lately.

Nonetheless, the crypto market is full of surprises. Analysts remain confident about meme tokens and their potential to go parabolic in the upcoming rallies.

Biggest meme season in history is about to begin!



Many factors point to an upcoming rally



But, normies simply missing it



When & Why meme coins will go parabolic + my current 1000x bets🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/QSfW3kfL5H — Reflection🪩 (@0xReflection) July 23, 2024

Crypto pundit Reflection expects a historical surge in meme coins, which will see tokens growing 1,000x.

Neiro-linked altcoins will possibly capitalize on the hype for surges to record highs.

Meanwhile, meme crypto enthusiasts will watch whether the new Shiba Inu dog Neira will gain popularity like the late Kabosu.

Repeating Kabosu’s trend will translate to robust growth for Neiro-themed cryptocurrencies.