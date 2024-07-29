Qatar set to introduce crypto framework by year-end to legally recognize digital assets

Qatar is on track to unveil a framework for digital assets by the end of this year, signaling a major leap in its digital economy strategy.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This initiative aims to establish a robust legal infrastructure for recognizing various digital assets, including securities, debt instruments, investments, and sukuk, positioning Qatar as a key player in the global digital finance arena.

Henk Jan Hoogendoorn, Chief of Financial Services Sector at the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), has announced that Qatar is nearing the completion of its framework for the tokenization of real-world assets.

This pivotal development is part of a broader strategy to seamlessly integrate digital assets into the country’s financial ecosystem.

The framework is expected to be finalized and implemented by the fourth quarter of this year, marking a significant milestone in Qatar’s financial innovation journey.

Digital Assets Lab

Copy link to section

In conjunction with the new framework, the QFC has established a Digital Assets Lab to drive innovation and research in the financial and digital asset sectors.

This lab is designed to support the Qatar Fintech Strategy and align with the central bank’s objectives of embracing cutting-edge technologies.

It will serve as a collaborative platform where startups, businesses, and researchers can develop and test pioneering digital asset and blockchain solutions.

The lab’s mission is to enhance Qatar’s position as a global leader in digital innovation by promoting the application of emerging technologies across diverse industries.

Qatar’s stance on crypto

Copy link to section

Qatar’s stance on cryptocurrencies has evolved considerably over recent years. In 2018, the country imposed a ban on Bitcoin trading. However, recent developments indicate a significant shift in policy.

Last year, Qatari financial regulators proposed a framework to regulate investment tokens backed by tangible assets, marking a cautious but deliberate entry into the crypto market. This move reflects a broader trend observed in neighboring countries like the UAE and Bahrain, which have also been developing their crypto regulatory landscapes.

The QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and the QFC Authority (QFCA) are spearheading the creation of this digital assets framework, aiming to enhance Qatar’s digital economy and bolster the QFC’s reputation as a leading financial hub in the Middle East. To ensure that the framework meets industry needs and standards, feedback from professionals and businesses has been solicited, with comments due by January 2, 2024.

In addition to the digital assets framework, Qatar’s central bank is advancing its initiative to develop a digital currency. The foundational work for this digital currency was completed in June, and the central bank is now preparing for its testing phase. This initiative aims to leverage advanced technology for managing large payments and involves collaboration with both local and international banks to refine the system.

As Qatar prepares to implement its new digital assets framework and advance its digital currency project, the nation is set to make a substantial impact on the global digital finance landscape. These developments underscore Qatar’s commitment to integrating innovative technologies and enhancing its financial sector’s global competitiveness.