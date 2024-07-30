Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

As the US Federal Reserve gears up for its policy meeting this week, the market buzz is all about potential interest rate cuts. While a rate cut is unlikely to be announced immediately, markets are optimistic that the central bank will start lowering rates by September.

This anticipation makes now a strategic time to invest in stocks poised to benefit from lower interest rates. Here are four stocks that experts believe will thrive in the upcoming rate cut environment.

Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX)

Chevron is a prime candidate for benefiting from lower interest rates.

Historically, rate cuts stimulate economic growth, leading to increased demand for oil and gas.

This scenario can enhance Chevron’s profitability and make new projects more financially viable due to reduced borrowing costs.

Chevron stock is currently down more than 15% from its all-time high, offering a healthy dividend yield of 4.17%.

This makes Chevron an attractive option for investors looking to capitalize on the expected rate cuts.

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T)

AT&T stands out as another top stock likely to gain from upcoming rate cuts.

The telecommunications giant requires significant capital expenditures for network upgrades and expansion.

Lower interest rates can make these investments more affordable and potentially more profitable.

Additionally, reduced borrowing costs will help AT&T manage its substantial debt load, improving cash flow.

With a dividend yield of 5.87%, AT&T offers a compelling case for inclusion in your portfolio ahead of the anticipated rate cuts.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)

Uber is set to benefit significantly from lower borrowing costs as a growth-oriented company.

Rate cuts can facilitate business expansion and support competitive pricing strategies and technological advancements.

Although Uber stock trades at 3.62 times its past-year sales, Wall Street maintains a consensus “buy” rating with an average upside target of $87, representing a potential 35% increase from current levels.

This makes Uber an appealing investment option in a lower interest rate environment.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM)

3M is another stock that could gain from rate cuts, as lower interest rates typically boost consumer spending.

This can drive increased demand for 3M’s diverse range of consumer products, from Post-it notes to Scotch tape.

Additionally, a weaker U.S. dollar, which often accompanies rate cuts, can make 3M’s products more competitive in international markets, potentially boosting exports.

3M recently exceeded Wall Street estimates for its second financial quarter and raised its guidance for operating margin and adjusted per-share earnings for the full year, further enhancing its attractiveness as a rate cut beneficiary.

As the Federal Reserve inches closer to potential interest rate cuts, investors should consider positioning their portfolios to benefit from this shift. By strategically investing in these companies, you can potentially enhance your portfolio’s performance in the coming months.