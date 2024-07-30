AMD investors anticipate key updates on new GPU line ahead of Q2 earnings

As Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) prepares to announce its Q2 earnings after market close today, analysts project quarterly revenue of $5.74 billion.

This growth is largely attributed to the company’s strong performance in the AI chip market and data center segment.

However, investors are particularly focused on updates regarding AMD’s new line of GPUs.

Spotlight on AMD’s new GPU line

While AMD’s growth spans multiple business segments, the AI infrastructure division is capturing significant investor interest.

The MI300X series, utilized by major corporations like Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle for AI training, has garnered attention despite not being as widely recognized as Nvidia’s H100.

AMD’s GPUs offer a lower total cost of ownership, making them an attractive option for companies looking to cut costs without compromising on compute power.

Coupled with EPYC processors, AMD asserts that its solutions can reduce AI spending by about 45% while delivering equivalent compute performance to top alternatives.

Looking ahead, AMD plans to continue expanding its GPU line with the MI325 and MI350 in the next two years, and the MI350 is expected to directly compete with Nvidia’s Blackwell 200. Naturally, investors are keen to hear if the company is on track for these launches.

The company is also developing the MI400 for a 2026 release, indicating a forward-thinking strategy that reassures investors of AMD’s long-term plans.

Market volatility presents buying opportunity?

Recent market volatility and a downturn in tech stocks have positioned AMD at an attractive price point.

Barclays analysts note that AMD has retraced all its performance gains for the year, with the stock down a significant 38% from recent highs. This correction, they argue, may present a prime entry point for investors.

“AMD has round-tripped all performance gains on the year as investors look to be more selective with AI exposures and align with more cyclical/SMID names,” Barclays analysts remarked. They believe the correction has overextended, making the stock an appealing buy.

“If you had told us last December that AMD had $4B+ in the bag, we would have been shocked,” Barclays analysts said, referring to the revenue from the MI300 line of GPUs.

Despite supply chain constraints, this series is projected to bring in nearly $5 billion for the year. Looking ahead, the same line of GPUs is expected to generate $9 billion in revenue by 2025. However, it is the upcoming GPU lines that will likely drive further stock price gains in the coming months.

Investors can take comfort in the solid revenue base provided by AMD’s MI300 GPUs, bolstered by the potential of the MI325 and MI350. These developments suggest a promising future for AMD’s stock, particularly at its current price point.

As AMD prepares to release its Q2 earnings, all eyes will be on management’s insights regarding the new GPU line and the company’s strategy for capitalizing on the growing AI market.

The anticipation surrounding these updates underscores the importance of AMD’s innovative efforts and strategic planning in maintaining its competitive edge.