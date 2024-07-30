Bybit’s star-studded livestream aims to ignite Web3 adoption

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is set to host a highly anticipated livestream titled “Blinks, AI, Ignition: Bridging Web3 and Web2.”

Scheduled for July 31, 2024, at 10 AM UTC, the event will bring together leading Web3 experts to discuss the latest crypto innovations aimed at integrating blockchain technology into traditional digital environments like Facebook and Twitter.

This integration aims to enhance productivity and ownership for content creators and small businesses worldwide.

Key topics and innovations to be explored

The hour-long session, streamed via Bybit’s platform, will delve into several cutting-edge developments within social ecosystems and artificial intelligence.

A major focus will be on unlocking liquidity by using Bitcoin as collateral through the innovative FBTC’s Ignition system.

“This livestream will highlight groundbreaking technologies and reinforce the seamless integration of Web2 and Web3 realms,” stated Bybit Web3 Evangelist MK Chin.

Key speakers at the event include Soju from Jupiter, the largest aggregator on Solana; FP Lee from Sanctum, a new Solana liquid staking protocol; and Emily Bao, a Web3 Evangelist at Bybit.

The livestream will also feature representatives from top memecoin Mongy, the second-largest Ethereum Layer 2 solution Mantle, and rising stars of the TON ecosystem, GM Network and Revox.

These experts will discuss Telegram’s ambitious plan to introduce blockchain payments to its vast user base of over 900 million people.

The role of AI and blockchain in enhancing digital ecosystems

One of the primary themes of the livestream will be the potential for artificial intelligence and blockchain to transform social media and digital business environments. By integrating new crypto payment rails and blockchain applications into platforms like Facebook and Twitter, these technologies promise to unlock new opportunities for productivity and ownership.

The session will also explore how blockchain innovations can provide liquidity solutions, exemplified by Ignition’s omnichain Bitcoin asset pegged system. This system aims to elevate Bitcoin’s accessibility and utility, making it a more viable option for various financial applications.

Interactive engagement and rewards for participants

Bybit’s livestream is designed to be highly interactive, encouraging participants to engage with the content and speakers. Attendees can win prizes worth up to $500 in cryptocurrency by asking questions and sharing the livestream.

This approach aims to foster a dynamic and engaging learning environment, allowing participants to gain valuable insights and practical knowledge about leveraging crypto communities, AI, and blockchain innovations.