Crypto.com secures major partnership with ADCC for 2024 Submission Fighting World Championship

Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has secured an exclusive partnership with the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) for the 2024 Submission Fighting World Championship, set to take place from August 17 to August 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

https://t.co/vCNztATkNg is proud to partner with Abu Dhabi Combat Club for the bi-annual ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship 2024.



Find out more about the newest member of our world-class partner 👇 https://t.co/N39BdGY0Fv pic.twitter.com/EnQ4LaH6mU — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) July 30, 2024

The ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship is renowned as one of the premier grappling events globally. Held every two years since its inception in 1998, the championship attracts top talent from around the world and is celebrated for its high production value and large, dedicated audience.

As part of the deal, Crypto.com will feature prominently across all ADCC multimedia coverage and promotional materials. The company’s logo will be displayed on the fighting canvas and the winner’s podium, ensuring substantial brand exposure throughout the event.

Mo Jassim, Head Organizer of ADCC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting that it represents a “perfect alignment” of two growing entities.

“As both cryptocurrency and ADCC become more mainstream, this partnership is an excellent opportunity to elevate both brands with highly engaged audiences,” Jassim stated.

Crypto.com promoting crypto acceptance

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek echoed this sentiment, drawing parallels between the dedication of ADCC athletes and the company’s own ethos. “ADCC is the toughest submission grappling event in the world. The level of commitment required to reach the pinnacle of this sport is akin to the relentless drive we cultivate at Crypto.com. We are proud to support ADCC and the athletes competing this year,” Marszalek remarked.

Bitcoin was on the Las Vegas sphere last night!pic.twitter.com/MuMQTilTka — Crypto Tea (@CryptoTea_) July 23, 2024

In addition to its upcoming sponsorship of the ADCC championship, Crypto.com has been actively promoting cryptocurrency awareness and acceptance.

The company recently made headlines with a prominent Bitcoin advertisement displayed on the Las Vegas Sphere, a move that sparked significant excitement among both tourists and crypto enthusiasts.

The partnership with ADCC and the recent high-profile Bitcoin ad are part of Crypto.com’s broader strategy to boost its visibility and drive growth in the competitive crypto market.

As the 2024 ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship approaches, all eyes will be on Las Vegas, where Crypto.com’s involvement promises to enhance the event’s prestige and offer new opportunities for both the cryptocurrency and sports communities.