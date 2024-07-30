FLEX Coin struggles as CoinFLEX creditors woes worsen after OPNX closure

In recent months, FLEX Coin has experienced significant price volatility, reflecting broader turbulence within its parent platform, CoinFLEX. The token, which had reached an all-time high of $8.16 in August 2023, has since plunged by over 90%, currently trading around $0.71.

This dramatic decline mirrors the turmoil surrounding CoinFLEX and its controversial rebranding to OPNX, as well as ongoing disputes with creditors.

The situation has left investors and stakeholders grappling with the fallout from a series of missteps and legal battles that have severely impacted the value of FLEX Coin.

The rise and fall of CoinFLEX

CoinFLEX, initially founded in 2019, quickly made a name for itself as a pioneering platform in the cryptocurrency space.

The exchange introduced several innovative features, including physically delivered futures and two interest-bearing stablecoins: flexUSD and noteUSD.

The native token, FLEX, played a crucial role in the exchange’s ecosystem, serving various functions such as fee payments, collateral, trading fee discounts, and governance.

However, the exchange’s trajectory took a dramatic turn in mid-2022. In June of that year, CoinFLEX halted withdrawals, citing liquidity issues exacerbated by a “large individual customer,” later identified as prominent crypto investor Roger Ver.

CoinFLEX went ahead and begun arbitration in Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) for the recovery of over $84 million in debt owed by Roger Ver as part of its revival strategy. According to Mark Lamb, Roger Ver had a written contract with CoinFLEX “obligating him to personally guarantee any negative equity on his CoinFLEX account and top up margin regularly.”

He had a long track record of previously topping up margin and meeting margin requirements in accordance with this agreement. We have been speaking to him on calls frequently about this situation with the aim of resolving it. We still would like to resolve it. — Mark Lamb (@MarkDavidLamb) June 28, 2022

This move led to a sharp decline in FLEX Coin’s value and the suspension of several services, further eroding investor confidence.

The company’s response included a restructuring plan announced in September 2022.

By March 2023, a Seychelles court approved CoinFLEX’s restructuring plan, which included a substantial equity transfer to creditors and employees.

Despite these efforts, the restructuring did little to stabilize FLEX Coin, which continued to struggle as market conditions remained volatile.

The OPNX controversy

CoinFLEX’s woes deepened with the controversial rebranding to OPNX in early 2023. This transition was marred by allegations of misappropriation and a lack of transparency.

Creditors claimed that former CEO Mark Lamb and co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies diverted assets and resources from CoinFLEX to establish OPNX. The accusations included using CoinFLEX’s intellectual property and trade secrets without authorization.

By August 2023, OPNX, which initially seemed like a promising new venture, faced its own set of problems. The platform’s operations were abruptly halted, sparking outrage among CoinFLEX creditors who felt further betrayed.

OPNX exchange founded by Kyle Davies, Su Zhu, and Mark Lamb announced it is shutting down later this month.



Kyle Davies and Su Zhu were also the co-founders of the failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). Mark Lamb is also from the failed exchange CoinFlex. All three have… pic.twitter.com/oS4F0V9FMJ — DΛVID 🟢 (@DavidShares) February 2, 2024

Many argued that the rebranding had left them powerless and that their interests had been sidelined in favor of new ventures led by the same individuals responsible for CoinFLEX’s decline.

The ongoing fallout

Following OPNX’s closure, the situation has only worsened for FLEX Coin and its stakeholders. Creditors have expressed frustration and disappointment, with some describing the transition from CoinFLEX to OPNX as a “trail of destruction.”

Legal battles have continued, with ongoing claims of asset misappropriation and insufficient communication from the new board.

The closure of OPNX and the subsequent developments have left the future of FLEX Coin in question. Investors are left grappling with the consequences of a series of missteps and controversial decisions that have severely impacted the token’s value and the reputation of its parent exchange.

As CoinFLEX’s history unfolds, the broader implications for FLEX Coin and its stakeholders remain a critical point of concern in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency.