Sprouts Farmers Market jumps 15% on Q2 results and upgrades: Should you buy?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) saw its stock jump 15% today, buoyed by stellar Q2 results and a slew of analyst upgrades.

On July 30th, Wells Fargo upgraded SFM’s stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, while also raising the price target from $62 to $90.

This upgrade reflects a significant reassessment of Sprouts’ market position and future potential, driven by what Wells Fargo termed as “the best evidence yet” of the company’s turnaround.

Similarly, BMO Capital Markets revised its outlook drastically, upgrading SFM from Underperform to Market Perform, and more than doubling the price target from $40 to $102.

The analysts at BMO highlighted strong same-store sales and the company’s resilience against competitive pressures as key drivers of their upgraded stance.

Adding to this positive outlook, Deutsche Bank raised their target price by 17% to $89, while Bank of America Securities adjusted their target upwards by 19% to $100.

These revisions were prompted by Sprouts’ exceeding Q2 expectations, setting new benchmarks for the company’s financial health and market performance.

Q2 earnings overview

Sprouts Farmers Market reported its Q2 results yesterday, surpassing Wall Street expectations on multiple fronts. The company posted a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94, which beat the consensus estimate by $0.16.

Total revenue for the quarter reached $1.89 billion, marking an 11.8% increase year-over-year and surpassing forecasts by $60 million.

A significant highlight from the earnings report was the comparable store sales growth of 6.7%, well above the company’s earlier projections of 3% to 4%.

Financial health and future projections

The robust Q2 results have led Sprouts to raise its FY24 guidance, now expecting net sales growth between 9% to 10% and comparable store sales growth of 4% to 5%.

Adjusted EBIT is targeted to be between $445 million to $455 million, with adjusted EPS forecasted at $3.29 to $3.37.

These projections represent a significant upward revision from previous forecasts, suggesting confidence in sustained growth and profitability.

Moreover, Sprouts ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, including $177 million in cash and cash equivalents and a zero balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility, following a $125 million voluntary paydown.



This financial discipline is further evidenced by the company’s proactive management of its capital structure, including a new $600 million share repurchase program which underscores its commitment to shareholder value.

Strategic initiatives and expansion plans

Underpinning Sprouts’ financial success are strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiency.

The company has continued its aggressive store expansion, with plans to open approximately 35 new stores in 2024.

This expansion is supported by a network of fresh distribution centers, aimed at maintaining high product quality and availability, which is crucial for sustaining growth in competitive markets.

As we transition from a fundamental analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market’s recent triumphs and future potential, it is crucial to now delve into what the technical charts suggest about the stock’s future price trajectory.

This analysis will help us understand if the current market enthusiasm is just the beginning of a longer-term upward trend or if caution should temper investor expectations.

Buy on retracement?

Sprouts’ stock has seen an unprecedented journey, especially for a retail stock, since October 2022 having quadrupled in price since then. The stock is displaying tremendous bullish momentum across timeframes.

SFM chart by TradingView

However, despite that, investors who are bullish on the company’s prospects must avoid buying the stock after today’s surge.

They must ideally wait for the stock to retrace a little bit and purchase it closer to $90 levels. The $83.4 level, which has previously acted as a resistance will now act as a support for the stock.

Considering the strong bullish momentum, traders who have a bearish view of the stock must completely refrain from shorting it at current levels.

Unless the stock gives a closing below $83.4, any retracement by it will be considered a buying opportunity by the bulls.