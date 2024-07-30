Top Hamster Kombat statistics ahead of the HMSTR airdrop

Hamster Kombat will be in the spotlight as the tap-to-earn network is set to launch its highly anticipated airdrop in the coming weeks. If things go well, the platform will have one of the biggest airdrops this year. So, here are some of the top statistics on Hamster before the launch.

Hamster Kombat number of users

The most important statistic of any gaming platform is the number of registered and active users. According to Hamster Kombat developers, the network has accumulated over 300 million users from around the world. This is a huge number considering that the world has a population of over 8 billion users. It is higher than the population of most countries.

The numbers are also high considering that the platform was launched in March. In contrast, Pinterest, which has been around for over a decade has 518 million users.

Hamster Kombat is much bigger than other tap-to-earn platforms like Notcoin, TapSwap, and Pixelverse which have 40 million, 66 million, and 75 million users. It is also higher than Telegram games like Catizen and Gamee.

These platforms have grown so fast for three main reasons. First, they are leveraging Telegram’s infrastructure, meaning that one does not need to install an application to use them. Second, Telegram has over 950 million users.

Finally, it has grown because users hope to ultimately cash out their tokens when it launches its airdrop. However, according to the white paper, 60% of the airdrop volume will go to players, with the rest going to market liquidity, partnerships, and grants.

Hamster Kombat daily active users

Not all the 300 million users use the Hamster Kombat platform each day. Still, the network has accumulated over 50 million daily active users, a figure that is higher than Trump’s Truth Social and lower than Roblox’s 70 million.

These numbers are also much higher than other once-popular gaming platforms like Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, which have just a few monthly users.

Hamster Kombat YouTube stats

Meanwhile, Hamster Kombat has broken the record of the fastest-growing YouTube subscribers. It has accumulated over 34.4 million subscribers in less than two months.

Its videos are also highly popular since it has gathered over 823 million viewers. The top three most popular videos have over 54 million, 31 million, and 30 million views, respectively.

These are spectacular numbers since Apple launched its channel in 2005 and has accumulated 19.2 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views. MKBHD, the highly popular tech YouTuber has over 19.2 million subscribers.

Hamster Kombat’s YouTube channel has become popular because users are paid to subscribe and watch videos.

Meanwhile, Hamster Kombat has also gained a lot of X, formerly Twitter, subscribers. It has over 12.4 million subscribers. This makes it more followed than all other crypto projects like Solana, Pi Network, Cardano, and Toncoin.

Hamster Kombat is also one of the most popular players in the Telegram application. It has over 52 million subscribers. Like in other social media platforms, the network pays users to subscribe to its Telegram application.

HMSTR market cap after launch

The other important Hamster Kombat statistics is its market cap when it launches. For now, since HMSTR is not listed, it is not possible to predict its valuation and its price after launch.

However, there are other ways to estimate its valuation. Notcoin, the biggest publicly-traded tap-to-earn network has a market cap of over $1.4 billion and it has over 40 million users.

Hamster is also a more popular platform and has six times the number of users. Therefore, based on these metrics, we can assume that Hamster’s market cap will be at least 6 times bigger than Notcoin. In this case, it could receive a market cap of over $7 billion, which would make it the 17th biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

What is the future of Hamster Kombat?

Therefore, the question is what the future lies for Hamster Kombat. Based on the price action of other tap-to-earn tokens like Notcoin and Pixelverse, there are chances that the HMSTR token price will drop after launch. These tokens have dropped by over 50% from its highest point since launch.

The other risk for Hamster Kombat and other tap-to-earn networks is that the industry could turn into move-to-earn and play-to-earn. Move-to-earn platforms like StepN and Sweatcoin, which were once popular, have lost market share recently and their tokens have dropped.

Similarly, play-to-earn networks like Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), Gala Games, and Axie Infinity (AXS) that boomed during the pandemic have lost their shine. Most of them were once valued $5 billion and have now dropped to below $1 billion.

The challenge is that the Hamster Kombat ecosystem will not have demand after users liquidate their existing tokens.