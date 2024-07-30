Trump vs Harris: A battle between Big Oil and Big Tech

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The upcoming US presidential election is shaping up to be one of the most politically charged contests in recent history.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

With Donald Trump’s dramatic defeat in 2020 and Kamala Harris’s historic candidacy, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown.

However, beyond the surface, this election represents a deeper battle between America’s energy and technology futures.

Trump is backed by Big Oil, while Harris is supported by Big Tech, creating a distinct divide in the financial and ideological support for each candidate.

Big Tech rallies behind Harris

Copy link to section

Kamala Harris’s campaign has garnered significant backing from the technology sector.

Advocating for renewable energy, progressive policies, and a digital future, Harris has become the preferred candidate for many tech industry leaders.

High-profile endorsements and substantial donations have come from notable figures such as Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s former Chief Operating Officer; Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder; and philanthropist Melinda Gates.

Harris’s deep ties to Silicon Valley and her policy agenda resonate with the tech community, positioning her as their ideal candidate for the White House.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management highlights Harris’s collaborative approach: “When she wanted to solve problems, she would bring social activists, public policy experts, and business leaders together in common forums.

She just felt we should have all the players around the table and understand the issues, and tech leaders love that kind of dialogue.”

A prime example of Harris’s engagement with the tech industry is the high-profile meeting she organized last year with the CEOs of OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic on Capitol Hill.

The agenda focused on combating AI safety issues and enhancing transparency between tech giants and the government.

Harris’s proactive stance on AI regulation is seen as beneficial for tech companies navigating the evolving landscape of digital governance.

Big Oil backs Trump

Copy link to section

On the other side of the spectrum, Donald Trump has secured overwhelming support from the oil and gas industry.

According to OpenSecrets and Federal Election Commission filings, the oil sector has contributed $7.3 million to Trump’s campaign.

Trump’s energy policies, which emphasize traditional energy sources and economic growth, align closely with the interests of Big Oil.

Dan Eberhart, a Trump donor, encapsulates the sentiment: “Trump’s ‘drill baby drill’ philosophy aligns much better with the oil patch than Biden’s green-energy approach. It’s a no-brainer.”

With such robust backing from the oil sector, questions arise about the potential for biased policies favoring the industry if Trump is elected.

Sources cited by the Washington Post reveal that Trump has pledged to lift the ban on liquefied gas export permits and pave the way for more drilling on his first day as President.

Additionally, Trump has hinted at a “drop in the bucket” $1 billion reward for his campaign in exchange for industry-friendly proposals, further cementing his close ties to Big Oil.

Polarization is expected to intensify

Copy link to section

As the election date approaches, the polarization between the tech and oil sectors is expected to intensify.

The stark contrast in support highlights the divergent paths each candidate represents for America’s future.

The tech industry’s preference for Harris reflects a desire for innovation, renewable energy, and progressive policies.

In contrast, the oil sector’s support for Trump underscores a commitment to traditional energy sources and economic growth.

Ultimately, the outcome of this election will have significant implications for both industries. One sector will find its favored candidate in the White House, while the other will have to navigate the challenges posed by an administration less aligned with its interests.