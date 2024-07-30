VALR launches Solana Summer with 300 SOL in prizes

VALR has announced the launch of Solana Summer, an engaging event for cryptocurrency traders that will run from August 1st to September 31st, 2024.

This event promises to be a significant attraction for those trading Solana and other tokens in the Solana ecosystem, with 300 SOL in prizes and lucky airdrops set to be distributed.

Prizes and participation details

Throughout the Solana Summer event, VALR will distribute 300 SOL in rewards. Each day, one lucky participant will receive 1 SOL as a gift.

In addition to these daily rewards, top traders across Spot, Futures, and combined volume rankings will share in substantial prize pools each week. As a grand finale, the top five traders by combined volume will share a final reward pool of 100 SOL.

Participation in Solana Summer is straightforward and accessible. Users with fully verified VALR accounts can join the campaign simply by trading Solana or any SPL-native token listed on VALR.

Traders will be ranked on the Solana Summer Leaderboard, and rewards will be distributed based on these public rankings. There is no need for participants to fill out any registration forms, making it easy for anyone to get involved.

Event highlights and activities

Solana Summer on VALR is not just about trading. The event coincides with several significant in-person gatherings in South Africa and Asia.

Additionally, there will be special Solana-related podcasts and online events featuring notable founders in the Solana ecosystem, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and the trading community.

This schedule of activities is designed to maximize engagement and provide valuable insights and opportunities for all participants.

Eligible trading pairs and market options

The eligible trading pairs for the event span various markets. In Spot trading, pairs include SOL/USDC, SOL/USDT, SOL/ZAR, JUP/USDT, BOME/USDT, PYTH/USDT, W/USDT, and WIF/USDT.

For Simple Buy/Sell, eligible tokens are NEON, JITO, SOL, JUP, BOME, PYTH, W, WIF, and BONK. Futures trading pairs include SOL/USDT-perp, 1MBONK/USDT-perp, and WIF/USDT-perp.

Leadership and vision for Solana Summer

Ben Caselin, CMO at VALR, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating,

We are excited to bring this Solana Summer activity to our user base. This initiative was organized with accessibility in mind, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to benefit. Solana Summer on VALR is inclusive of traders of all levels, while also being highly rewarding for top traders.

The event is designed to be inclusive and rewarding, providing an opportunity for all participants to benefit from the activities and rewards on offer. Traders of all levels are encouraged to join, making Solana Summer a unique and engaging opportunity within the cryptocurrency trading community.