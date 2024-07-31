Bears hold Enjin Coin (ENJ) down despite Enjin ecosystem growth

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Enjin Coin (ENJ) has been navigating a turbulent period as bearish market conditions impact its price trajectory. As of the latest data, ENJ trades at $0.1812, reflecting a decline of 3.4% over the past 24 hours and a steep 39.9% over the past year.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This decline persists despite significant advancements within the Enjin ecosystem, including exciting developments in the gaming sector.

Understanding why ENJ faces these challenges amidst positive growth requires a closer look at the recent market dynamics and ecosystem updates.

ENJ market challenges including Coinbase’s delisting

Copy link to section

Enjin Coin’s price struggles are exacerbated by its recent delisting from major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

On June 14, after prior notification to users, Coinbase suspended trading of ENJ across its platforms, including Coinbase.com, Coinbase Exchange, Coinbase Prime, and Native DEX.

Trading will be suspended on https://t.co/Zkd27RUMRo (Simple and Advanced Trade), Coinbase Exchange, Coinbase Prime, and Native DEX. — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) May 31, 2024

The delisting followed a review process in which Coinbase determined that Enjin Coin no longer met its listing standards.

This move has had a notable impact on ENJ’s liquidity and market perception, contributing to its ongoing price decline.

The absence of this key trading platform has restricted access for potential investors and traders, potentially deterring new interest in the coin.

The positive developments within the Enjin ecosystem

Copy link to section

Despite the downturn in ENJ’s price, the Enjin ecosystem has seen considerable growth and development.

On July 26, Enjin welcomed AAA gaming to its platform with the entry of Mummy Labs, a Web3 gaming studio backed by venture capital.

AAA gaming has arrived.🎮💜@Mummylabs has joined the Enjin Ecosystem and is bringing you high-quality game tests!



Read this guide to participate and receive a Founder's Pack:https://t.co/ICZMrUKvGA



As a tester, you will complete four demos and play a pivotal role in shaping… pic.twitter.com/LMdPmGnfou — Enjin (@enjin) July 26, 2024

Mummy Labs, comprising talent from renowned companies like Epic Games, Square Enix, Sea of Thieves, and IBM, has joined the Enjin Ecosystem to conduct high-quality game tests.

This collaboration underscores the Enjin platform’s capacity to support innovative and high-profile gaming projects, positioning it as a significant player in the blockchain gaming industry.

Mummy Labs is set to offer users a unique experience through its games, with testers playing a crucial role in shaping the future of Mummyio titles.

This partnership highlights the potential of the Enjin ecosystem to facilitate the development and deployment of cutting-edge gaming experiences. The arrival of such prominent studios and projects signals a robust and growing environment for blockchain-based gaming.

However, despite these promising developments, the ENJ price continues to face downward pressure. The broader market conditions and the impact of the Coinbase delisting have overshadowed the positive news from the Enjin ecosystem.

As the market adjusts and adapts, ENJ investors will need to navigate these fluctuations while keeping an eye on future developments within the Enjin platform.