CrowdStrike IT outage: Delta Air Lines says it faced losses of up to 500 M, will seek damages

Delta Air Lines faces a significant financial setback following an IT outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike update earlier in July, with estimated losses reaching $500 million.

Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian announced the financial impact and emphasized the company’s intention to seek damages for the disruptions that grounded thousands of planes and caused widespread passenger chaos.

Extent of the CrowdStrike IT outage

The IT outage, which stemmed from a botched CrowdStrike update affecting approximately 8.5 million Windows devices globally, led to severe disruptions across various sectors.

The incident stranded airline passengers, interrupted hospital services, and disrupted broadcasters worldwide.

Delta, based in Atlanta, struggled more than other airlines to recover from the outage, prompting the US Department of Transportation to launch an investigation into the matter.

Delta was among several major US airlines, including United and American, that had to ground all their planes briefly when the disruption began on the morning of Friday, July 19.

While its rivals managed to restore their flight schedules over the weekend, Delta’s operational issues persisted into the following week, resulting in the cancellation of more than 6,000 flights.

This prolonged disruption significantly impacted Delta’s passengers and operations.

Regulatory and customer service challenges

The fallout from the IT outage extended beyond operational disruptions, drawing criticism for Delta’s customer service during the crisis.

Reports emerged of passengers waiting up to eight hours on the phone and facing long lines at airports.

These issues led to an investigation by the US Department of Transportation, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighting the need for accountability.

“Every other airline got back on its feet within a day or two. Delta actually seemed to move in the opposite direction, which is why we are paying special attention. We are investigating with an eye towards accountability over that breakdown,” Buttigieg stated.

Broader industry impact and responses

The IT outage had far-reaching effects, with several European airlines also considering seeking damages for costs incurred during the disruption.

However, no concrete decisions have been made yet, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The global nature of the disruption underscores the critical role of robust IT infrastructure and the potential vulnerabilities that can arise from software updates.

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm responsible for the faulty update, has pledged to improve its internal testing procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The company’s CEO, George Kurtz, has been summoned by the US Congress subcommittee on cybersecurity and infrastructure protection to explain CrowdStrike’s role in what some have called the largest IT outage in history.

Lessons from the IT outage crisis

The incident highlights several key lessons for the airline industry and beyond.

The importance of robust IT systems, rapid response protocols, and effective customer service during crises cannot be overstated.

Delta’s extended recovery time compared to its rivals points to potential gaps in its crisis management strategies that will need addressing to restore consumer confidence and operational resilience.

As Delta seeks damages and works to mitigate the financial impact, the broader industry will be watching closely.

The outcomes of the investigations and the company’s efforts to enhance its IT systems and customer service protocols will likely shape industry standards and expectations for handling similar disruptions in the future.

Delta Air Lines’ $500 million loss from the IT outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike update has underscored the significant risks associated with cybersecurity and IT infrastructure in the aviation industry.

With regulatory investigations underway and the potential for damages claims, the incident serves as a critical reminder of the need for robust IT systems and effective crisis management strategies.

The airline industry will be closely monitoring the developments and responses to this unprecedented disruption.