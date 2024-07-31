Donald Trump unveils limited edition Bitcoin-themed sneakers

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In a striking move that merges fashion with cryptocurrency, former President Donald Trump has announced the release of limited-edition Bitcoin-themed sneakers.

This development comes on the heels of Trump’s recent speech at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where he delivered a keynote address on July 27, 2024.

Trump’s promotional campaign for the sneakers was highlighted in a post shared on Truth Social, his preferred social media platform, on July 31, 2024.

The post stated, “Just spoke at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. It was GREAT! Get your Bitcoin Sneakers now. These are Limited Edition, they are each numbered, and you can now pay with Bitcoin or your favourite Crypto…”

This post emphasized the integration of cryptocurrency payments into the sneaker purchase process, reinforcing his commitment to the crypto community.

The release of these sneakers marks a significant step in Trump’s broader strategy to capitalize on his recent pro-crypto stance.

During his Bitcoin Conference speech, Donald Trump outlined his plans for a “strategic Bitcoin reserve” should he be elected again, aiming to prevent the liquidation of the US’s Bitcoin holdings.

He has vowed to dismiss SEC Chair Gary Gensler and convert seized Silk Road Bitcoin into this reserve, pledging to keep US Bitcoin holdings intact.

Trump’s embrace of cryptocurrency extends beyond his speech and sneakers. He has accepted political donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and previously launched NFT collections, further cementing his alignment with the crypto sector.

The limited-edition sneakers are not only a fashion statement but also a symbol of Trump’s ongoing efforts to connect with and support the cryptocurrency community.

Trump’s Bitcoin-themed sneakers limited to just 1,000 pairs

The high-top sneakers, prominently styled in a vibrant ‘Bitcoin Orange,’ are priced at $499 per pair.

Limited to just 1,000 pairs, each sneaker is numbered, adding an exclusive touch for collectors and enthusiasts.

Additionally, five pairs in the Bitcoin Orange colour have been randomly autographed by Donald Trump himself.

For those preferring a subtler design, a black version of the sneaker is also available, priced at $299 per pair, with an identical limited run of 1,000 pairs.

For those interested in owning a piece of this exclusive release, the sneakers will be shipped between September and November 2024.

The demand is expected to be high, reflecting the growing intersection of politics, fashion, and digital currency.