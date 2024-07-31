Eurozone inflation rises to 2.6% amid expectations of ECB rate cut

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Inflation in the Eurozone increased slightly to 2.6% in the year to July, up from 2.5% in June.

This rise in inflation, reported by Eurostat, exceeded the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had predicted price pressures to remain flat at 2.5%.

The news comes at a critical time as investors anticipate the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut interest rates for the second time this year during its September meeting.

ECB faces balancing act with monetary policy

The ECB was the first major central bank to reduce rates from record highs in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the central bank lowered its benchmark deposit rate from 4% to 3.75%, with the aim of steering inflation towards its 2% target by next year.

However, the slight uptick in inflation to 2.6% complicates the ECB’s task of balancing economic growth and price stability.

With the current inflation rate still above the ECB’s target, the central bank is under pressure to make decisions that will support economic stability without fueling further inflation.

The anticipated rate cut in September is seen by many as a necessary step to encourage borrowing and investment, which could help sustain economic recovery in the Eurozone.

Another reduction in borrowing costs coming?

The financial markets are closely watching the ECB’s moves, with investors largely expecting another reduction in borrowing costs.

A second rate cut would signal the ECB’s commitment to maintaining an accommodative monetary policy to support the economy.

Lower interest rates generally reduce the cost of borrowing, which can stimulate spending and investment but also risk increasing inflationary pressures if not managed carefully.

The ECB’s June decision to cut rates was based on the forecast that inflation would align with the 2% target by 2024.

However, the recent inflation data suggests that price stability is still a concern.

The upcoming September meeting will be pivotal in determining the ECB’s approach to managing inflation and supporting economic growth.

The slight increase in Eurozone inflation to 2.6% presents a challenge for the European Central Bank as it prepares for its next policy meeting in September.

With investors expecting another rate cut, the ECB must navigate the delicate balance between fostering economic recovery and controlling inflation. The decisions made in the coming weeks will be crucial for the economic outlook of the Eurozone.