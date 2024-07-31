Injective set for DeFi boost with Tria’s chain abstraction

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Tria, the consumer-first modular chain abstraction platform, has expanded to the Injective blockchain network. INJ price was down 6% on Tuesday despite the positive development.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

On July 30, the Tria team announced the introduction of Unchained on Injective.

Per the announcement, this integration will allow users to connect to any chain on Injective using any crypto asset. There will be no need for bridges, swaps or the requirement to pay gas, Tria revealed.

According to Injective Labs CEO Eric Chen, the integration means barriers and complexities that have burdened users will no longer matter.

This includes things like switching wallets, bridging or getting tokens for gas tokens. Tria’s ‘Unchained’ infrastructure will manage this, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of Web3.

Tria’s Unchained chain abstraction on Injective

Copy link to section

Unchained offers a modular chain-abstraction Actively Validated Services layer 2 built on the Cosmos SDK.

The AVS L2 provides for EVM-compatible dual execution technology that makes it possible for users to interact with decentralised applications on multiple chains without shifting from the chain or UI they are using.

With Tria’s integration, users within the Injective ecosystem can now connect to any wallet, including Metamask and Phantom.

Users will also be able to use any asset on any chain, whether EVM compatible, Solana tokens or BTC without requiring bridges, swaps, or gas.

Tria’s plug-and-play chain abstraction module will soon be available to all developers.



Here is an early look into how dApps across the Injective ecosystem are beginning to integrate the chain abstraction module into their products. 🧵 — Tria (@useTria) July 30, 2024

Also notable is that the integration sees Tria bring easy onboarding, unified assets and staking to the Injective ecosystem.

It’s a move that could greatly boost the DeFi market on Injective.

Protocols benefiting from Tria integration

Copy link to section

To bring its chain-abstracted technology to Injective, Tria is connecting to several Injective-based dApps, including Helix, DojoSwap, Neptune Finance, Injera, Hydro Protocol, SA World, Kakeru, and Sushi Fighter

Helix is a top liquidity protocol for the Injective network, while DojoSwap is the ecosystem’s go-to swap chain.

Meanwhile, Hydro Protocol offers a liquid staking platform and Neptune Finance allows users to tap into a non-custodial global credit network.

Users can deposit any token from any chain and participate in Neptune Finance’s lending and borrowing market.

The other integration is with Coinbase and Pantera-backed SA World, which is a GameFi infrastructure platform that users can interact with using different assets on Injective.

INJ price

Copy link to section

While the Tria integration is positive news for Injective, the native token currently trades lower amid broader market weakness.

INJ changed hands around $23.24 at the time of writing, more than 6% down in the past 24 hours.

The trading volume had decreased 12% to about $123 million.