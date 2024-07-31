US Fed keeps interest rates steady, Powell signals a cut in September

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The Federal Reserve has indicated it may begin lowering interest rates as soon as September, following a decision to hold borrowing costs at their 23-year high for the eighth consecutive meeting.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jay Powell noted that a reduction in the policy rate could be on the table for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) next meeting.

Shift in focus from inflation to labour market stability

Powell emphasized that there had been “a real discussion” among policymakers about cutting rates, with the FOMC citing “further progress” towards reducing inflation to its 2% goal.

However, officials noted that they would require “greater confidence” before committing to a rate cut.

Powell highlighted that the second quarter’s inflation readings have bolstered their confidence, and further positive data would reinforce this stance.

The Fed’s latest stance reflects a shift from being “100 per cent focused on inflation” to also safeguarding the labour market. The FOMC acknowledged newfound concerns over the labour market, affirming that it no longer views inflation as the foremost issue. Rising unemployment rates are now a significant consideration as the Fed navigates its policy path.

Economic data supports potential rate cuts

Recent economic data has supported the Fed’s cautious optimism.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, based on the core personal consumption expenditures price index, has declined to 2.6%, down from a peak of over 5% in 2022.

This steady decline in inflation aligns with the Fed’s efforts to achieve its 2% target.

Simultaneously, the US labour market is showing signs of cooling, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.1% in recent months and wage pressures easing.

This deceleration in job market activity indicates a potential soft landing, where inflation is brought under control without triggering a recession.

Market reactions and political context

In response to Powell’s remarks, short-term Treasury yields dropped slightly, with the two-year Treasury yield falling by 0.01 percentage points to 4.35%.

Investors have modestly increased their bets on rate cuts occurring this year, with traders in the futures market expecting between two and three cuts, the first likely in September.

The stock market responded positively, with the blue-chip S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both adding to gains.

This reaction reflects market confidence in the Fed’s ability to manage economic challenges effectively.

The Fed’s potential rate cut in September would occur just before the November presidential election. This timing has drawn political attention, with

Republican candidate Donald Trump warned Powell against cutting rates before the election. Powell, however, reiterated the Fed’s independence, stating,

We never use our tools to support or oppose a political party or a politician or any political outcome.

Long-term outlook and policy expectations

The Fed’s unanimous decision to hold rates steady this month was widely anticipated. Looking ahead, most policymakers, as of June, expect rates to fall to 4-4.25% by the end of next year, with further declines to about 3% by 2026.

This projected trajectory indicates a gradual easing of monetary policy aimed at sustaining economic growth while managing inflation and labour market stability.

The central bank’s strategy aims to achieve a “soft landing” by lowering inflation without causing significant economic disruption. So far, the Fed appears to be on track, with declining price pressures and a manageable increase in unemployment.

The Federal Reserve’s indication of potential interest rate cuts starting in September reflects a nuanced approach to managing economic stability.

By balancing the need to control inflation with the importance of supporting the labour market, the Fed is navigating a complex economic landscape. The upcoming FOMC meeting in September will be critical in shaping the future direction of US monetary policy.