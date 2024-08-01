Greek economy boosted by €5 billion inflow following S&P’s credit rating upgrade

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In a major financial boost for Greece, the country has witnessed a substantial inflow of €5 billion into its shares and bonds following a recent upgrade in its credit rating outlook.

This surge in investment was triggered by Standard and Poor’s (S&P) positive revision of Greece’s sovereign credit rating outlook, according to a new report from the Bank of Greece Economic Bulletin.

The report reveals that from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, Greek shares and bonds attracted a significant €5 billion influx.

Of this total, €2.9 billion was invested in Greek shares, while €2.1 billion flowed into Greek bonds.

This influx of capital highlights a renewed investor confidence in Greece’s financial stability, driven primarily by the improved credit rating outlook.

Impact on bond spreads and investment behavior

The positive credit rating outlook has led to a marked shift in investment patterns.

According to the report, titled “The Investment Grade and Funds’ Portfolio Allocation in Greek Assets,” the improved outlook encouraged investment funds to increase their holdings of Greek sovereign bonds relative to other euro area sovereign bonds.

This strategic shift is credited with explaining approximately 80% of the reduction in Greek sovereign bond spreads.

This underscores the significant influence that credit ratings exert on investor behavior and market dynamics.

The findings underscore the vital link between credit ratings and investment decisions.

The correlation between investment funds’ portfolio allocations and Greece’s credit ratings presents a strong incentive for the country to continue its reform efforts.

Enhanced credit ratings can lead to higher demand for Greek sovereign bonds, potentially controlling debt costs and positively impacting Greece’s economic landscape.

Role of S&P’s rating upgrade

S&P’s upgrade has been instrumental in reshaping the investment climate for Greek assets.

The positive outlook prompted funds to reallocate their portfolios, increasing their holdings of Greek sovereign bonds.

This reallocation not only boosted demand for Greek bonds but also contributed to narrowing bond spreads, making Greek bonds more appealing compared to other euro area bonds.

The €5 billion inflow into Greek shares and bonds is a strong endorsement from the investment community, reflecting confidence in Greece’s economic prospects.

This positive credit rating outlook serves as a catalyst for renewed interest in Greece’s financial markets, suggesting that the country’s economic reforms and fiscal policies are yielding favorable results.

Continued efforts in these areas could further enhance Greece’s creditworthiness and attract additional investment, positioning the Greek economy for sustained growth and stability.