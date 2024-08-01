Nancy Pelosi buys $1.13 million worth of Nvidia: 3 reasons to follow her lead

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Former speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has made headlines once again with her latest trade, purchasing $1.13 million worth of Nvidia stock on July 26.

Known for her successful investment track record, Pelosi’s continued accumulation of Nvidia shares is sparking speculation about the chip giant’s future prospects.

Just a month prior, Pelosi bought 10,000 Nvidia shares at $126.40 each.

Her consistent investment in Nvidia suggests she anticipates significant developments from the company.

Here are three compelling reasons why investors should consider following Pelosi’s lead.

Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs

Nvidia’s upcoming Blackwell GPUs, based on the Blackwell architecture, promise up to 18 times the performance of the current A100 series and are expected to hit the market by the end of 2024.

As these GPUs become available, companies will be compelled to adopt them to stay competitive in the AI race.

Additionally, with power consumption in data centers becoming a critical issue, the efficiency of Blackwell GPUs will drive demand. Nvidia’s growth trajectory appears strong, with these advancements positioning the company for continued success well into the next year.

Pelosi’s proven investment track record

Nancy Pelosi has a proven track record of outperforming the market. Her trades heavily influence the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC), which tracks trades carried out by members of the Democrat party.

The ETF has returned 50% in less than a year and a half. While its true that ETFs like these have only been here for a short time, their performance does show that following the politicians selectively can have value.

Nvidia’s strong fundamentals and market position

Beyond Pelosi’s track record and the promise of Blackwell GPUs, Nvidia’s robust fundamentals make it an attractive investment.

The company’s revenue and profits have surged in recent quarters, driven primarily by advancements in AI. Nvidia’s focus on gaming, AI, and data centers positions it at the forefront of technological development.

For instance, companies have invested heavily in AI infrastructure, and Wall Street is beginning to scrutinize the return on investment (ROI) of these expenditures.

While the ability of generative AI to generate revenue proportional to spending is still debated, the demand for Nvidia’s hardware remains unquestioned.

Regardless of ROI, hardware companies like Nvidia are poised to benefit from ongoing AI investments.

Following Nancy Pelosi’s investment journey with Nvidia appears to be a prudent choice.

Nvidia’s strategic position in key technological segments and its strong financial performance make it a solid investment.

As of today, Nvidia shares were last trading at $118.55, and Pelosi has already realized a $50,000 gain on her investment in just a few days.