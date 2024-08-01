Notcoin, Lost Dogs NFTs, and Getgems to launch story-driven game on TON

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Notcoin, a prominent name in the Web3 gaming world, is set to unveil a new story-driven game in collaboration with the Lost Dogs NFT collection and the Getgems NFT marketplace on The Open Network (TON).

This move marks a significant shift from its previous clicker game model, which saw explosive growth but faced sustainability challenges.

Notcoin building on its clicker game

Previously, Notcoin gained widespread attention with its clicker game, which attracted over 30 million users in under two months.

However, despite its success, the project’s tap-to-earn model proved inadequate for long-term engagement and growth.

Recognizing this, Notcoin decided to conclude its mining phase on April 1, pivoting towards a more sustainable and engaging format.

Lost Dogs NFTs as playable characters

The upcoming game will incorporate Lost Dogs NFTs as playable characters. Players will interact with these NFTs within a narrative-driven experience, completing tasks and making choices that influence the game.

This transition highlights Notcoin’s commitment to creating a deeper and more meaningful user experience beyond mere cryptocurrency incentives.

Mad Tail, the chief barking officer of the Lost Dogs collection, emphasized the importance of storytelling in games.

Tail said that because everything in our lives is a form of narrative. Life itself is a narrative concept and that is why they decided to establish this synchronicity in their game.

This philosophy underpins the new game’s design, aiming to resonate with players personally and emotionally.

Despite recent downturns in NFT sales, many in the industry, including Mad Tail, remain optimistic about the technology’s potential.

Tail argued that NFTs enhance the gaming experience by providing a greater sense of ownership and immersion saying that they see NFTs as a tool that can enrich the gaming experience by enhancing the sense of ownership within the game.

In addition to gameplay, players can earn Notcoin (NOT) tokens and a new in-game token.

This dual-token system is designed to reward player engagement and integrate seamlessly with the story-driven elements of the game.

As Notcoin embarks on this new venture, it represents a broader trend in the Web3 gaming sector, where storytelling and community engagement are becoming central to game design.

With its innovative approach, Notcoin aims to redefine player interaction and set a new standard for sustainable and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space.

Notcoin price reaction

The news has had minimal impact on the price of Notcoin’s NOT token which has been on a bearish trend since June 04.

NOT token price briefly surged to $0.01351 before plunging by over 5% to $0.01256 at press time, highlighting the complicating scenario that NOT finds itself amid heightened bear pressure.