Rolls-Royce shares surge 11% on strong H1 results, dividend reinstatement

Shares of Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) jumped more than 11% to hit an all-time high on Thursday following the company’s announcement of robust first-half results, reinstatement of its dividend, and an optimistic profit forecast.

The stock was trading 10.7% higher by 11:30 am London time.

Impressive first-half performance and upgraded forecasts

Rolls-Royce reported an underlying profit of £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion) for the first half of the year, surpassing market expectations and significantly up from £673 million in the same period last year.

The company now expects underlying profit to rise to between £2.1 billion and £2.3 billion for 2024, an increase from the £1.7 billion to £2.0 billion forecast in its 2023 full-year results.

Additionally, the company raised its full-year free cash flow projection to a range of £2.1 billion to £2.2 billion, up from the previous forecast of £1.7 billion to £1.9 billion.

These revised forecasts reflect the company’s confidence in its ongoing transformation and ability to navigate the challenging supply chain environment.

Rolls-Royce’s dividend reinstatement signals financial resilience

In a significant move, Rolls-Royce announced the resumption of dividends for the full year 2024, starting with a 30% payout ratio of underlying profit after tax.

This decision marks a return to shareholder distributions after pay-outs were suspended in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the aviation industry.

CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over in 2023 with a mandate to revitalize the company, expressed optimism about the future.

Our transformation of Rolls-Royce into a high-performing, competitive, resilient, and growing business is proceeding with pace and intensity. We are expanding the earnings and cash potential of the business in a challenging supply chain environment, which we are proactively managing.

Erginbilgic also highlighted the increased financial resilience that has enabled the company to raise its 2024 guidance and reinstate shareholder distributions.

His strategic focus on optimization and cost-efficiency programs appears to be paying off, positioning Rolls-Royce for sustained growth.

Strong revenue growth and operational improvements

Rolls-Royce’s group revenues rose to £8.2 billion in the first half of the year, up from £7 billion in the same period last year. Underlying operating profit reached £1.15 billion, marking a substantial increase from £673 million in the previous year.

These figures underscore the company’s successful efforts to enhance its operational efficiency and capitalize on the recovery in the aviation sector.

The British aerospace and defense company, which supplies major aviation manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus, has been undergoing a significant revamp under Erginbilgic’s leadership.

The CEO’s initiatives have focused on transforming Rolls-Royce into a more agile and competitive entity, capable of thriving in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

How did the markets react?

The market’s positive response to Rolls-Royce’s announcements reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and financial health.

The stock’s surge to an all-time high signifies investor approval of the company’s performance and future prospects.

Looking ahead, Rolls-Royce aims to continue building on its strong first-half performance, with a focus on maintaining operational excellence and financial resilience.

The company’s ability to navigate supply chain challenges and leverage its market position will be crucial in achieving its ambitious targets for 2024 and beyond.

Rolls-Royce’s robust first-half results upgraded profit forecasts, and the reinstatement of dividends have significantly boosted investor confidence, leading to a notable surge in its share price.

CEO Tufan Erginbilgic’s strategic initiatives are driving the company’s transformation, positioning Rolls-Royce for continued growth and resilience in a challenging industry environment.