Bitflow announces Leather wallet integration to onboard over 370,000 users to Bitcoin L2 DeFi assets

Bitflow has announced the native integration of their swap function into Leather, one of the leading Bitcoin ecosystem wallets.

This integration aims to simplify asset swapping on Stacks for Leather’s 370,000 users, addressing common user experience barriers that often hinder deeper engagement with decentralized finance (DeFi).

With this update, crypto enthusiasts can now effortlessly take their first step into the world of Bitcoin DeFi.

Unlocking a new audience for Bitcoin L2 Stacks

The integration of the Bitflow Swap function in Leather is a significant move, opening the door for a broader audience to engage with Bitcoin L2 Stacks and delve deeper into Bitcoin DeFi.

This integration not only expands the user base but also enhances the utility and accessibility of Bitcoin L2 tokens, fostering greater adoption and innovation in the ecosystem. Moreover, it underscores Leather’s vision of bridging the gap between the Bitcoin main chain and Bitcoin L2s like Stacks.

“Leather aims to be the Bitcoin and Stacks wallet that makes using Bitcoin easy for everyone,” said Mark Hendrickson, GM of Leather.

The integration with Bitflow’s SDK into its native swap interface provides us the most scalable, cross-protocol swapping experience to give Stacks users the convenience of their own wallet.

Bitflow Swap Aggregator: enhancing user experience in DeFi

The Bitflow Swap Aggregator is designed to integrate seamlessly with other decentralized applications and wallets through its SDK, enabling effortless token swaps directly within users’ preferred crypto wallets.

This innovation simplifies the token swapping process, significantly enhancing the overall user experience in the DeFi space.

“Leather integrating the Bitflow SDK is a huge win for the in-wallet trading experience. Now users are guaranteed to get the best rate for swaps across all the DEXs on Stacks,” said Dylan Floyd, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitflow.

This partnership connects fragmented liquidity across Alex, Arkadiko, Bitflow, and Velar, and propels the whole ecosystem forward.

Partnership with Leather

In a significant development, Bitflow has partnered with Leather to integrate the Swap Aggregator. This integration will allow Leather’s 370,000 active users to perform in-app swaps effortlessly.

Leather, which already supports a diverse range of Bitcoin-based assets including Bitcoin, Ordinals, Stacks, Runes, Stamps, BNS, and BRC-20, will now enable its users to access a wide array of Bitcoin L2 tokens more conveniently.

The collaboration between Bitflow and Leather marks a pivotal step in making Bitcoin DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.

By integrating Bitflow’s swap function into Leather, both companies are set to enhance the DeFi experience for hundreds of thousands of users, paving the way for broader adoption and innovation within the Bitcoin L2 ecosystem.

As this partnership evolves, it is likely to drive significant growth and engagement in the decentralized finance space, benefiting users and developers alike.