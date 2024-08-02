Byju’s dodges bankruptcy with $19 million debt settlement, gains extension to repay BCCI

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In a pivotal ruling on Friday, India’s National Companies Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) granted Byju’s, the beleaguered educational-technology giant, the chance to settle a $19 million debt with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This decision halts the insolvency proceedings that had been initiated by BCCI against the once $22 billion-valued startup.

Key ruling on debt settlement

The NCLAT’s Chennai bench allowed Byju’s founder, Byju Raveendran, to appeal a lower court’s insolvency resolution order from last month.

The tribunal’s ruling was influenced by an undertaking that the repayment would be personally funded by Riju Raveendran, Byju’s brother, rather than being diverted from funds meant for financial creditors.

The tribunal emphasized the importance of compromise in such cases, stating:

“The first hour of justice is the hour of compromise and where the offer has been made by one of the suspended directors at the behest of the corporate debtor to bury the hatchet with CD, the Court can invoke Rule 11 for the purpose of exploring a settlement. In view of these facts, the settlement is hereby approved and the appeal succeeds and the impugned order is set aside.”

This ruling allows Raveendran to retain control of Byju’s. However, BCCI retains the right to revive its appeal if Byju’s fails to clear the dues as agreed.

Ongoing financial struggles

Despite this victory, Byju’s is not yet out of financial trouble.

The company faces multiple bankruptcy cases both in India and abroad.

Earlier this year, Byju’s US unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, listing liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion.

Byju’s experienced rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the surge in remote learning.

The startup attracted significant investment from major players like Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Silver Lake.

This influx of capital funded an aggressive acquisition strategy, with Byju’s acquiring around 20 companies globally at a cost of nearly $3 billion.

However, as the pandemic receded, Byju’s faced financial strain. A decline in remote learning demand, coupled with a general slowdown in the startup sector, led to reduced valuations and funding challenges.

In November 2023, Prosus marked down Byju’s valuation to below $3 billion.

BlackRock further reduced its valuation to approximately $1 billion in January.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, Byju’s reported losses of Rs 8,553 crore (almost $1 billion), highlighting the severity of its financial difficulties.

Temporary reprieve

The settlement with BCCI provides Byju’s a temporary reprieve from bankruptcy, but the company’s broader financial challenges remain unresolved.

The outcome of its other bankruptcy cases and its ability to stabilize its operations will be critical in determining its future trajectory.

Investors and industry observers will be watching closely to see how Byju’s manages its financial restructuring and navigates ongoing market pressures.

The company’s journey reflects the broader struggles of tech startups grappling with post-pandemic adjustments and shifting economic conditions.