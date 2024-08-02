Revolut announces $45 billion share sale to staff

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Revolut, Europe’s most valuable startup, has informed its staff of an upcoming sale of up to $500 million worth of existing shares.

The sale, which values the company at $45 billion, will allow eligible employees to sell a portion of their vested share options.

This move marks a significant milestone for Revolut, reinforcing its position in the fintech industry.

Share sale details and eligibility

Employees who have been with Revolut for at least a year and are not on gardening leave can sell up to 20 percent of their vested share options.

The shares will be priced at $865.42 each, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Unlike previous sales, this opportunity is not extended to former employees, emphasizing the company’s focus on rewarding current staff.

Revolut’s commitment to employee participation in its success was highlighted in a statement:

We are committed to enabling our employees to share in the company’s success by becoming shareholders while also providing them with regular opportunities to sell shares.

Recent UK banking license boosts Revolut’s growth

The share sale announcement follows Revolut’s recent achievement of obtaining a banking license in the UK. This milestone is a significant step for the fintech company, which already boasts 9 million customers in the country.

The banking license not only enhances Revolut’s credibility but also expands its service offerings, potentially attracting more customers and investors.

Impact on Revolut’s market position

The $45 billion valuation cements Revolut’s status as Europe’s most valuable startup, reflecting its rapid growth and strong market presence.

The fintech company has continually expanded its product range, from banking services to cryptocurrency trading, catering to a broad customer base.

This share sale is expected to further solidify its market position by retaining and motivating top talent through financial incentives.

Employee and market reactions

The share sale has been well-received internally, with many employees viewing it as a reward for their contributions to the company’s growth.

External market analysts also see this move as a strategic effort to boost employee morale and loyalty, essential for sustaining long-term growth in the competitive fintech landscape.

However, some analysts caution that the exclusion of former employees from the share sale might raise concerns about fairness and inclusivity. This decision, they argue, could affect Revolut’s reputation as an employer.

Nonetheless, the overall sentiment remains positive, given the company’s impressive valuation and growth trajectory.

Future prospects for Revolut

With the new banking license and the successful share sale, Revolut is well-positioned for further expansion.

The company plans to leverage its enhanced capabilities to introduce new financial products and services, potentially increasing its customer base and market share.

The influx of capital from the share sale will likely be reinvested into innovative projects, fueling Revolut’s ambition to become a global financial powerhouse.

Revolut’s announcement of a $500 million share sale at a $45 billion valuation marks a pivotal moment for the fintech giant.

By enabling current employees to sell a portion of their vested shares, Revolut demonstrates its commitment to sharing its success with its workforce.

The recent UK banking license further strengthens its market position, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation in the fintech industry.