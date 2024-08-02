US elections: Harris campaign brings in $310 M in July, outpacing Trump

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has achieved a remarkable fundraising milestone, bringing in $310 million in July.

This figure is more than double the $137 million raised by Donald Trump’s campaign during the same period, according to a report by Politico.

Significant cash advantage for Harris

As of now, Harris’s campaign and affiliated committees hold $377 million in cash on hand, giving her a $50 million advantage over Trump, whose total funds stand at $327 million.

This financial lead underscores the growing support for Harris since her entry into the race following Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election.

Strong support among Democrats

Harris has successfully galvanized Democrats across the country. A recent Associated Press poll indicates that about eight in 10 Democrats would be somewhat or very satisfied if she became the Democratic nominee for president.

This widespread approval highlights Harris’s strong position within her party as she continues her campaign efforts.

Polls show Harris leading in key states

Harris’s campaign is also making significant strides in crucial swing states. A new poll from the conservative group Competitiveness Coalition reveals that Harris is leading Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by margins of 48% to 45% and 48% to 46%, respectively.

Additionally, the two are tied at 45% each in Michigan. These figures demonstrate Harris’s growing appeal among voters in states critical to the 2024 presidential election.

Upcoming campaign tour

To capitalize on this momentum, Harris is scheduled to travel to several major swing states next week, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

During this five-day campaign tour, she will engage with voters and build on her current lead in these pivotal areas.

Running mate announcement imminent

Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday next week.

Reported finalists for the vice-presidential spot include Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The choice of a running mate will be crucial in further solidifying her campaign’s position.

JD Vance has come under scrutiny

Meanwhile, JD Vance has come under scrutiny for remarks made in 2021, where he criticized Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her “sociopathic attitude” towards children and family in a speech to a Catholic group.

This controversy adds to the ongoing political discourse as the 2024 election approaches.

Additionally, the Courage Tour, a travelling tent with self-styled prophets, is making its way through swing states to rally Christians to vote for Trump, according to a report by The Guardian.

This initiative underscores the diverse strategies being employed by different political factions to secure voter support.

Kamala Harris’s impressive fundraising haul and growing support among Democrats position her as a formidable candidate in the 2024 presidential race. With significant cash on hand and favourable poll numbers in key states, her campaign is gaining traction.

As she prepares to announce her running mate and embarks on a crucial campaign tour, all eyes will be on how her strategy unfolds in the coming weeks.