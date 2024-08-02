Why did VSee Health (VSEE) stock surge more than 200% today?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

VSee Health Inc (NASDAQ: VSEE) saw its stock nearly triple on Friday, fueled by an exciting new partnership with Ava Robotics.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This collaboration aims to enhance intensive care units (ICUs) by integrating VSee’s telehealth technology into Ava’s robotic systems, allowing for remote, personalized patient care.

The newly announced partnership will see VSee’s software embedded into Ava robots, significantly enhancing telehealth services.

This integration is set to extend advanced medical care from large hospitals to regional and smaller intensive care units across the United States, according to a joint press release from the two companies.

Despite impressive jump, stock remains significantly below

Copy link to section

VSee Health’s stock experienced a remarkable surge on Friday, with its price nearly tripling.

This dramatic increase in stock price was accompanied by a surge in trading volume, with over 6 million shares changing hands—far surpassing the average daily volume of 163,000 shares.

Despite this impressive jump, VSee Health’s stock remains significantly below its year-to-date high reached in early June.

Imo Aisiku, Co-CEO of VSee Health, emphasized the significance of telehealth as a transformative innovation in modern medicine.

He expressed confidence that the partnership with Ava Robotics would democratize access to high-quality critical care across the nation, extending the reach of top-tier physicians to patients in even the most remote areas.

Despite the dramatic rise in VSee Health’s stock price, investors are advised to proceed with caution.

The stock’s current price, below $10, makes it susceptible to market manipulation and volatility.

Potential investors should be mindful of these risks as they consider entering or expanding their positions in VSee Health.

At the time of writing, the stock was trading at $4.38, down from the opening highs of $6.25.

Recent developments at VSee Health

Copy link to section

In addition to its partnership with Ava Robotics, VSee Health has been active in expanding its reach and capabilities.

Last week, the company announced a collaboration with SkywardRX to provide telehealth and billing services to various clients, including nonprofits, hospitals, and Fortune 20 corporations.

This move underscores VSee Health’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and access, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The company also recently appointed two new independent directors, David L. Wickersham and Cydonii V. Fairfax, to its board.

Furthermore, VSee Health’s subsidiary, iDoc Telehealth Solutions, secured a contract to provide specialty medical services to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons last month.

Although the company is showing promising upward momentum, it is important for investors to remember that VSee Health does not currently offer a dividend, making it less appealing to income-focused investors.

As the company navigates this period of growth and transformation, keeping an eye on its future developments and market performance will be crucial.