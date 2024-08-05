Dogecoin Core readies for v1.14.8 release even as DOGE tumbles amid market shifts

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Dogecoin (DOGE), the renowned meme coin, has experienced a notable downturn, mirroring the broader trends observed in the cryptocurrency market.

As of the latest data, Dogecoin’s price has slipped to approximately $0.08655, marking a significant 18.7% decrease over the past 24 hours.

This recent dip follows a broader bearish market trend affecting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Bitcoin briefly tested $49,000 earlier today before slightly rebounding to $52,439 at press time.

Dogecoin faces a major resistance at $0.100 mark

The decline in Dogecoin’s value is particularly striking given its recent performance. The cryptocurrency has fallen from a previous high of around $0.1079, translating into a sharp drop of over 15% from its earlier levels.

Over the past week, Dogecoin’s value has plummeted by approximately 35.5%, and its performance over the past three months reflects a 36.5% decline.

This period of significant volatility underscores the challenges faced by Dogecoin amidst broader market fluctuations.

The recent price movements have been influenced by the overall downturn in the cryptocurrency sector, where market sentiment has been notably bearish as we start the week.

The price currently trades below the crucial $0.100 mark, which has become a significant resistance point.

The prevailing bearish trend is further underscored by the technical indicators; the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has shown increasing bearish momentum, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now positioned below the neutral 50 level.

However, despite the recent challenges, Dogecoin continues to dominate the memecoin sector, holding a substantial 62% market share. However, the recent market trends indicate a need for cautious optimism.

Dogecoin Core v1.14.8 ready to roll out

In parallel with these market movements, Dogecoin is set to receive a crucial update with the release of Dogecoin Core version 1.14.8.

The Dogecoin Core client is crucial for various tasks, such as engaging with the network, validating transactions, and relaying transactions.

According to an X user nicknamed “junior developer,” the Dogecoin Core 1.14.8 has passed the “can multiple developers reliably reproduce the exact output from the compilation process” test.

This update focuses on enhancing the reproducibility of the compilation process, a key step toward improving the network’s security and reliability.

Ensuring that multiple developers can reliably reproduce the exact output from the compilation process aims to bolster trust and transparency within the Dogecoin community.

This security enhancement addresses concerns related to the potential exploitation of unaudited code, which could otherwise expose users to vulnerabilities.

As Dogecoin navigates these turbulent times, investors and enthusiasts will be watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency can reclaim its previous levels or if further declines are on the horizon.