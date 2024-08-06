Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is thriving despite market conditions, with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi asserting that the company is “really hitting on all cylinders.”

In an interview with CNBC, Khosrowshahi highlighted that Uber’s latest quarterly results exceeded market expectations, signaling robust performance across its platform.

According to Uber’s second-quarter earnings report, the company has shown no signs of weakening consumer demand.

Notably, lower-income users are increasing their spending on Uber’s services at a faster rate than higher-income groups.

Following the earnings announcement, Uber’s stock rose approximately 10% in early trading.

Uber’s counter-cyclical advantage

Khosrowshahi attributes Uber’s ongoing success to its ability to grow faster than the overall market. This growth is supported by Uber’s technological edge and strong market position in mobility services.

Additionally, Uber’s business model proves resilient in challenging economic conditions. A weaker job market tends to increase the number of drivers joining Uber’s platform, which can lead to lower prices for consumers and further drive demand.

Currently, Uber has around 7.4 million drivers, who collectively earned nearly $18 billion in the past year, marking a more than 20% increase from the previous year.

Despite recent stock price declines of over 20% since mid-February, Uber remains a compelling option for investors, though it does not pay dividends.

Is Uber stock a buy after Q2 results?

Khosrowshahi highlighted Uber Eats as a significant growth area, describing the service as a “habit that’s turned out to be much more sticky.”

Although Uber Eats’ performance fell slightly short of estimates in the second quarter, volumes increased by 17%. The company plans to continue investing in lower prices and encouraging restaurants to offer more promotions in key markets.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein remains optimistic about Uber’s stock. He has maintained an “outperform” rating with a price target of $90, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 50% from current levels.

Helfstein believes Uber is well-positioned to benefit from trends among affluent consumers, increased travel demand, and rising service spending.

Uber’s strategic focus on expanding its services and leveraging its strong market position continues to drive its growth.

Despite facing challenges in the freight sector and fluctuating stock prices, the company’s diverse revenue streams and ability to adapt to changing economic conditions underscore its resilience.

As Uber navigates these dynamic market conditions, its commitment to technological innovation and market expansion could solidify its position as a leading player in the mobility sector.

Investors and industry watchers will be keenly observing how Uber’s strategies unfold in the coming quarters.