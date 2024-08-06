Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Harris selects Minnesota governor as vice presidential candidate

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz brings a mix of progressive and centrist policies to the ticket.

A former US Army National Guard veteran and teacher, Walz was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2006 from a Republican-leaning district, serving for 12 years before becoming governor in 2018.

As governor, Walz has championed progressive policies such as free school meals, climate change initiatives, middle-class tax cuts, and expanded paid leave.

Despite his progressive stance, Walz has a history of conservative positions from his time in the House, where he defended agricultural interests and gun rights, reflecting the views of his rural constituents.

This blend of progressive and centrist policies could help the Harris-Walz ticket appeal to a broader range of voters.

The strategic importance of Walz’s selection

Walz’s selection is strategically significant for several reasons. Minnesota is a reliably Democratic state in presidential elections, but its proximity to battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan makes it a valuable asset.

Walz’s ability to connect with rural, white voters, a demographic that has leaned heavily towards Republican Donald Trump in recent years, could be crucial in swaying these key states.

Walz’s background as a National Guard veteran and a successful high school football coach, coupled with his plain-spoken style, is expected to resonate with voters who are not firmly committed to Trump.

His selection over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was also seen as a strong contender, underscores the campaign’s focus on winning over the Midwest.

JD Vance vs Tim Walz

The Harris-Walz ticket will face Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, in the November election.

Vance, a military veteran from the Midwest, adds a layer of complexity to the race. The Harris campaign hopes that Walz’s down-to-earth persona and ability to engage with rural voters will counterbalance Vance’s appeal.

Walz has already shown a knack for sharp political rhetoric, calling Trump and Vance “weird” and criticizing their claims of middle-class credentials.

This direct approach, coupled with Harris’s energy and the Democratic base’s support, aims to re-energize young and rural voters.

Economic and social issues at the forefront

Walz’s tenure as governor has been marked by significant economic and social policies.

He has supported women’s reproductive rights, legalized abortion, same-sex marriage, and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

However, his centrist voting record in Congress, particularly on agricultural and veterans’ issues, and his earlier support from the National Rifle Association, paint a more complex political picture.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walz mandated face coverings and signed a law making marital rape illegal. His administration saw budget surpluses, which he used to bolster his progressive agenda.

The killing of George Floyd in May 2020 and the subsequent trial of the Minneapolis police officer involved also shaped his tenure, with Walz taking decisive action by assigning the state’s attorney general to lead the prosecution.

Walz’s selection has been met with mixed reactions.

Supporters praise his ability to connect with rural voters and his pragmatic approach to governance.

Critics, however, warn that his shift from centrist to progressive could be used against him by the opposition, painting him and Harris as out-of-touch liberals.