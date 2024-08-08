India’s central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 6.5% due to high food inflation

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the Repo rate steady at 6.5% for the ninth consecutive meeting, citing persistent food inflation as a significant threat to retail inflation.

The decision was announced on Thursday, August 8, and the monetary policy stance remains at ‘withdrawal of accommodation.’

As a result of the MPC’s decision, banks are expected to maintain their current interest rates, ensuring that equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for loans will remain unchanged.

This stability provides relief to borrowers who have been concerned about potential increases in their loan payments.

The RBI has also maintained its gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for FY2025 at 7.2% and the retail inflation forecast at 4.5%, despite ongoing challenges with food inflation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded India’s GDP growth forecast in FY25 by 20 basis points to 7% in July.

Persistent food inflation

Over the past several months, the RBI has expressed increasing concern about elevated food inflation, which poses a risk to the overall disinflation path.

Headline inflation, measured by year-on-year changes in the all-India consumer price index (CPI), rose to 5.1% in June from 4.8% in May. Food inflation, in particular, increased to 8.4% in June from 7.9% in May.

The RBI said in a statement,

Food inflation, with a weight of around 46% in the CPI basket, contributed to more than 75% of headline inflation in May and June. Vegetable prices increased sharply and contributed about 35% to inflation in June. High inflation pressures persisted across other major food items also.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the need for price stability to achieve high growth, noting that the MPC must remain vigilant to prevent spillover effects from persistent food inflation.

The central bank said a degree of relief in food inflation is expected from the pick-up in the southwest monsoon and healthy progress in sowing. Buffer stocks of cereals continue to be above the norms.

It pegged CPI inflation for 2024-25 at 4.5% provided there was a normal monsoon.

Fed’s rate action to likely guide RBI’s future stance: analysts

Recent rapid movements in global markets, driven by tensions in the Middle East, a surge in the Japanese yen, and concerns about a US recession, have heightened expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist, at Emkay Global Financial Services, said,

We understand that shifting debates on global narratives require the RBI to be flexible. However, the volatility in India FX and rates has been manageable amid the recent global market turmoils, giving flexibility to the RBI to stay focussed on domestic inflation and financial sector risk management. We maintain Fed’s pivot will precede and impact RBI’s change in stance and rate action. Besides, staying relatively hawkish and highlighting the still-elusive durable 4% inflation target will only create unwanted INR carry, at a time when the RBI is still saddled with managing the problem of plenty, especially in H1FY25.

Arora however added that India’s growth projections by the RBI (7.2% for FY25) are overly optimistic, with weaker demand dynamics likely to keep core inflation under pressure.

According to an HDFC Bank statement:

Expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve have increased significantly over the last few weeks, with calls for a 50-bps rate cut as early as September and cumulative rate cuts of 115 bps expected in 2024. While some of these expectations do seem overstretched at this stage, we do see a high chance of the Fed starting its rate cut cycle in September — delivering a cut of 25 bps. This could have implications for the rupee and the RBI could start aligning its monetary policy with the global rate cycle to reduce any significant future policy deviations.