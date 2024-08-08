MAP Protocol taps Tron Network (TRX) to enhance cross-chain interoperability

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Map Protocol announced its integration with the Tron blockchain on Thursday, aiming to launch pioneering chain-to-chain communication capabilities on the TRX network.

MAP Protocol Integrates with TRON to Facilitate Enhanced Cross-Chain Interoperability



Also, the alliance aims to broaden MAP Protocol’s reach while offering Tron builders and enthusiasts a chance to interact with different blockchains.

That represents a crucial move towards interoperability, enhancing functionality within the two ecosystems and enriching user experience.

The collaboration will use MAP Protocol’s Light Client and ZK to nurture interoperability between chains. That will facilitate interconnections between Ethereum Virtual Machines, Bitcoin blockchain, and the Tron ecosystem.

Notably, the integration will support the interchain transfer of stablecoin Tether (USDT), enhancing the ecosystem’s interoperability.

MAP Protocol core developer JamesXYC stated:

The integration of TRON and MAP Protocol marks a major milestone in our efforts to realize a broader interoperable ecological link. This integration will utilize MAP Protocol’s ZK and Light Client technologies for interchain interoperability to enable multi-chain interconnections between the BTC ecosystem, EVMs, and TRON’s ecosystem.

MAP Protocol boosts interoperability with interchain messaging solution

MAP Protocol is a Bitcoin Layer2 solution prioritizing P2P cross-chain interoperability. It provides decentralized applications (dApps) developers with the tools and infrastructure needed to ensure compatibility between BTC L2 platforms and different public blockchains.

Its solution alleviates the need for third parties, revolutionizing the previously ‘remote’ Bitcoin L2s that depend on third-party connections.

That forms a decentralized and unified platform well-positioned for dApp networks in the web3 era.

Meanwhile, Tron is an EVM-compatible platform that leverages the TRON VM (Virtual Machine) to aid the building and deployment of dApp smart contracts.

The latest integration comes with various benefits, including the ability to conduct chain-to-chain smart contracts communication and simplify compatibility with different ecosystems. Further, it will facilitate connectivity between no-EVM and EVM blockchains.

The Tron integration comes after MAP Protocol confirmed plans to build interchain messaging modules for TON and Solana platforms to satisfy the surging need for chain-to-chain smart contract communications.

Inside Tron’s significant growth

A recent report from Messari and CryptoRank highlighted Tron’s substantial uptick in on-chain activity in six successive quarters.

The research revealed the continuous surge in blockchain engagement, underscoring TRON’s impressive scalability, dependable technical architecture, and robustness.

TRX’s current price outlook

Tron’s native token maintained an upside stance today, up from the daily low of $0.1238 to $0.1259 at press time.

TRX 1D Chart on Coinmarketcap

While the faded daily trading volume suggests a weak uptrend, TRX’s future appears bright.

The community-governed Tron DAO remains committed to revving internet decentralization through decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain technology, targeting enhanced interoperability in the digital assets marketplace.

Moreover, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson named interoperability as among the pillars of the next bull run.