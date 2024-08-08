Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management is exploring a major acquisition, targeting Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE: HHH) with plans to take the real estate firm private.

Ackman aims to acquire the remaining 62% of Howard Hughes that Pershing Square does not currently own.

The valuation of this potential deal remains undisclosed, but the news has already had a positive effect on Howard Hughes’ stock, which has risen nearly 5% this morning.

Howard Hughes has experienced a challenging year

The move comes at a pivotal moment for both Pershing Square and Howard Hughes.

The latter has experienced a challenging year, with its stock dropping more than 18% before the announcement.

In contrast, the S&P 500 index has gained approximately 9% over the same period.

The real estate firm, named after the legendary business magnate Howard Hughes, has been struggling in 2024, which may have spurred interest from Ackman and his team.

Howard Hughes Holdings has responded to the offer by forming a special committee to explore “various potential alternatives,” indicating that the board is taking Pershing Square’s proposal seriously.

The shift to private ownership could allow Howard Hughes to make long-term strategic decisions away from the pressures of the public markets, potentially positioning the company for future growth.

Why is Pershing Square interested in Howard Hughes?

Pershing Square’s interest in Howard Hughes follows its recent decision to cancel plans for an initial public offering (IPO), a move that has generated considerable speculation.

By acquiring Howard Hughes, Pershing Square would gain control over a substantial real estate portfolio, which could significantly impact the firm’s strategic direction and market presence.

The capital management company has engaged Jefferies as its advisor for the potential acquisition, signaling a serious commitment to the deal.

Howard Hughes, which emerged from General Growth Properties after its bankruptcy during the 2008 financial crisis, recently restructured to focus solely on real estate.

Last month, it spun off its Las Vegas Aviators baseball franchise and South Street Seaport, streamlining its operations.

In its latest fiscal Q2 report, Howard Hughes exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The company’s CEO, David R. O’Reilly, expressed optimism about future demand for new acreage from homebuilders, suggesting a positive outlook for the real estate market.

This sentiment is reflected in the consensus “buy” rating from Wall Street analysts, who project an average price target of $84 for Howard Hughes’ stock, indicating potential for a more than 20% gain.

The prospective acquisition by Pershing Square could reshape Howard Hughes Holdings’ future, providing the company with new opportunities for growth and development.

As the market reacts to these developments, investors will be keenly watching how the deal unfolds and what it means for the broader real estate sector.

With the acquisition potentially bringing significant changes to Howard Hughes, stakeholders are advised to stay informed about further updates and strategic shifts.

The evolution of this deal will be crucial in understanding its impact on both companies and the real estate market at large.