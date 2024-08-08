Secret Google-Meta deal targets teens on YouTube, skirts rules: report

Google and Meta have made headlines with a covert agreement aimed at targeting teenagers on YouTube with advertisements for Instagram.

This strategic partnership, designed to bypass Google’s own rules on how minors are treated online, has raised significant ethical and legal concerns.

Documents and sources reveal the inner workings of this campaign and the broader implications for the tech industry.

Targeting teens through an ‘unknown’ loophole

According to a Financial Times report, Google developed a marketing project for Meta to target 13- to 17-year-old YouTube users with ads promoting Instagram.

The campaign focused on a group labelled as “unknown” in Google’s advertising system, which skewed towards under-18s. The strategy exploited a loophole in Google’s policies, which prohibits personalized ads for minors, including those based on demographics.

According to insiders, steps were taken to disguise the true intent of the campaign, which ran counter to Google’s own guidelines against circumventing its policies through “proxy targeting.”

Development amid congressional scrutiny

The Instagram campaign was already underway when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the US Congress in January to apologize for instances of child exploitation on his platforms.

This context highlights the contrast between public commitments to child safety and behind-the-scenes marketing strategies.

Google and Meta, typically fierce competitors in the online advertising space, collaborated with Spark Foundry, a subsidiary of Publicis, to launch the pilot project in Canada from February to April 2023.

Due to its success, the project was trialled in the US in May, with plans for broader international expansion and promotion of other Meta apps, such as Facebook.

Internal and external reactions

The report said that upon being contacted by the Financial Times, Google initiated an investigation into the allegations. The project has since been canceled.

Google stated,

We prohibit ads being personalized to people under-18, period. These policies go well beyond what is required and are supported by technical safeguards. They confirmed that no registered YouTube users under 18 were directly targeted, yet did not deny the use of the “unknown” group loophole.

Meta, on the other hand, maintained that targeting the “unknown” audience did not constitute personalization or policy circumvention. They emphasized adherence to their own policies and those of their peers when advertising their services, stating,

“We’ve been open about marketing our apps to young people as a place for them to connect with friends, find community, and discover their interests.”

Legislative and regulatory backdrop

The timing of the Google-Meta partnership comes amid heightened legislative activity concerning child safety online.

Last week, the US Senate passed the Kids Online Safety Act, imposing a duty of care on social media platforms to protect children from harmful content.

This bipartisan agreement marks a significant step toward regulating Silicon Valley on child safety.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn commented on the Google-Meta deal, stating,

Big Tech companies cannot be trusted to protect our kids. They once again have been caught exploiting our children and these Silicon Valley executives have proven that they will always prioritize profit over our children.

Meta’s ongoing scrutiny

Meta’s handling of minors on its platforms has long been under scrutiny. The company is currently being sued by 33 states for allegedly deploying manipulative practices towards young users, accusations that Meta denies.

Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks to prevent Meta from monetizing teen audiences, a move the company is contesting in court.

In 2021, Meta halted plans to launch a kids’ version of Instagram after a public backlash and whistleblower revelations suggesting the app was harmful to teenage girls’ mental health.